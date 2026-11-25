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Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance plc and Cornerstone Insurance plc, have proposed to merge together as one entity.

The duo are among the 50 primary underwriting insurance entities that successfully scaled through the recent recapitalisation exercise concluded by the insurance sector regulator the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) .

The companies are also among the big players in the insurance industry with AIICO Insurance standing as Life insurance giant for ver 60 years and Cornerstone Insurance standing as general insurance giant for 35 years.

Their intention to this effect was officially declared in their notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), their shareholders and investing public.

In the notice titled, “AIICO Insurance Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc Announces Proposed Merger,” the companies stated, “The boards of Directors of both companies have approved the proposal and will recommend it to their respective shareholders for approval.”

According to the statement, the merger would bring together the complementary insurance businesses with the combined shareholders’ funds of approximately N194 billion and a total assets of approximately N858 billion on completion , the merged company will remain listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.