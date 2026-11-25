Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has sustained its strong balance sheet growth while recording a significant increase in its total assets to N34.96 trillion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, representing a 5.4 per cent growth from N33.17 trillion reported in 2025 full financial year.

The performance underscored the Group’s continued business expansion, resilient financial performance and strategic execution across its operations across the continent and beyond.

The bank’s unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, which was released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGx) showed growth which reflects its commitment towards strengthening its market position, deepening customer relationships and delivering sustainable value to stakeholders.

The result showed that UBA’s total deposits closed September 2026 at N28.8 trillion, a growth of 6.1 per cent from N27.2 trillion in 2025. Shareholders’ funds rose to N4.39 trillion, up by 3.3 per cent from N4.253 trillion recorded in December 2025 reflecting UBA’s continued capacity for internal capital generation and growth.

The results showed that bank’s gross earnings grew by 2.8 per cent to N2.54 trillion, up from N2.47 trillion recorded in September last year, while net interest income, which stood at N1.16 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, rose by 2.7 per cent to N1.19 trillion in the period under consideration.

Although the bank’s Profit Before Tax and Profit after Tax dropped slightly by 13.1 per cent and 25.3 per cent to close at N502.98 billion and N401.60 billion respectively, UBA’s operating income grew significantly by 12.7 per cent from N1.48 trillion last September to N1.67 trillion in September 2026.

Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, said the nine months financial performance reflects strong fundamentals, as the Group’s gross earnings continue its upward trajectory, on the strength of the bank’s Pan-African diversified model.

According to him, the performance is supported by strong balance sheet growth, demonstrating underlying core banking stability and sustainable growth, despite macroeconomic headwinds and elevated credit loss provisions, adding “Our core business – especially across our non-interest income lines and subsidiaries outside Nigeria – delivered impressive momentum.

“The results reflect a focus on sustainable growth, prudent balance sheet management, and a commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” he explained.

Alawuba also pointed out that gross earnings remained robust at N2.54trillion – a 2.8 per cent year-on-year growth; operating income at N1.67trillion – a 12.7 per cent increase, supported by a well-diversified earnings base across the bank’s 20 African subsidiaries and international operations in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai.

He affirmed that UBA Group remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering superior value to its shareholders through a balanced approach to growth and risk management, adding that with a fortified balance sheet and a clear focus on customer-centric innovation, the bank is uniquely positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities across the African continent and its international hubs.

Alawuba said, “We will continue to enhance our capacity to support our footprints, expand lending to key growth sectors, and scale digital-led income streams across our markets. As the Group progresses into the final quarter of the year, its focus remains on driving financial inclusion through digitalization,

supporting intra-Africa trade, and maintaining its trajectory as a leading force in African financial services,”

Also commenting on the results, the Executive Director, Finance & Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the first nine months of 2026 represent a deliberate focus on sustainable, high-quality earnings in a dynamic environment; our underlying fundamentals remain exceptionally strong.

“Most significantly, our fortified balance sheet continues to provide a strong buffer to navigate market volatility while funding quality asset growth. With Shareholders’ Funds now standing at N4.39 trillion and cash and bank balances at N9.68 trillion, UBA is strongly positioned to deploy capital into high-yielding

risk assets and infrastructure financing while maintaining strict cost discipline, with operating expense growth contained at just 5.7per cent amidst inflationary pressures,” he noted.