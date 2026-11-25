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Olawale Ajimotokan

Gasstocks Limited has demonstrated its commitment to supporting faith-based initiatives and community development by serving as lead sponsor of the Catholic Golfers Association’s (CGA) Marian Tournament, held at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, on the outskirts of Lagos, in memory of the late Rev. Fr. Anthony Mario Ozele.

The 18-hole competition featured 66 golfers, bringing together prominent personalities, Catholic faithful, clergy and golf enthusiasts for a tournament that combined sporting excellence, fellowship and support for the evangelisation legacy of the late priest.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Gasstocks Limited, Sir Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene, said the company was delighted with the initiative that promotes Christian values, strengthens relationships and gives practical expression to community service.

He disclosed that part of the donations and proceeds from the tournament would be channelled towards sustaining Fr. Ozele’s ministry, particularly the publication and distribution of evangelisation materials which the priest passionately pursued during his lifetime.

Okene explained that the tournament had been conceived and organised before the burial date of Fr. Ozele, who was Episcopal Vicar of the Ughelli Pastoral Region and Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ughelli, was fixed.

He noted that the coincidence of the competition with the week of the priest’s burial was purely accidental.

Now in its second year, the annual Catholic golf tournament was conceived by Sir Egbert Imomoh as a platform for Catholic golfers to interact, build friendships and strengthen bonds through the game. Imomoh, former Deputy Managing Director of Shell and co-founder of Afren, also donated all the trophies for the competition.

The initiative has subsequently inspired the formation of what organisers describe as the world’s first Catholic Golfers Forum, bringing together distinguished professionals, clergy and golf enthusiasts.

On the course, Ojutalayo won the men’s net category, beating Peter Omaruaye by one stroke, while Okey Scott Ananaba won the men’s gross title with 76. Pat Ozoemene and Fatoumata Soukouna Coker won the ladies’ net and gross titles, respectively.