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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers-born technology expert and United Kingdom-based author, Sobere Opusunju, has launched a new career guide aimed at helping secondary school students across Africa to understand opportunities in the technology industry and make informed career choices.

The book, ‘Start Here: A Secondary School Student’s Guide to Careers in Tech’, was unveiled virtually recently with endorsements from the British Computer Society (BCS), The Chartered Institute for IT, and industry leaders.

Opusunju, Deputy Chair of BCS Hertfordshire branch and founder of Tech2Africa Limited, said the book was inspired by repeated questions from young Africans who wanted to pursue technology careers but did not know where to begin.

He said students from countries including Uganda, Zimbabwe and Rwanda had repeatedly asked him: “If I want to go into tech, where do I start?”

According to him, the book was written to address the gap by giving young people practical exposure to the wide range of careers available in the technology sector.

“A young person cannot choose a path they have not seen,” Opusunju said, adding that the book draws from his personal experiences and conversations with young people across Africa.

The book introduces students to 44 technology career roles spanning data, cloud computing, product design, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), among other fields.

Opusunju, who hails from Opobo in Rivers State, said his immediate target was to raise funds for 1,000 copies to be distributed to 10 secondary schools in Rivers State before expanding the initiative to schools across Nigeria.

He appealed to individuals and organisations to sponsor copies, noting that many secondary school students could not afford the book.

“The copies will be printed in Nigeria and delivered to the named schools through Tech2Africa Limited,” he said.

His wife, Olive Kyogerera, who delivered the welcome address, said the book reflected Opusunju’s passion for educating young Africans.

She expressed hope that at least 10,000 copies would eventually reach schools, saying it would give students “courage” and encourage them to pursue their aspirations.

In his citation, Dr. Maclean Eneotu Jacob, described Start Here as Opusunju’s third book, noting that his commitment to youth education dates back to 2008, when he founded the Save Opobo Foundation while studying at the Malaysian campus of the University of Wollongong.

The foreword was written by Dr. Paul Moggridge, a Computer Science lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire, who praised the book for being accessible to students without assuming access to expensive laptops or fast broadband.

Students from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria also read excerpts from the book, while guests pledged copies for schools across Nigeria and other African countries.