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Gbenga Sodeinde

The Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has stated that the federal government’s newly introduced Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree programme will redefine teacher education in Nigeria, strengthen colleges of education and restore the prestige of the teaching profession.

Olowolafe, who delivered the 2026 convocation lecture of Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State, described the policy as one of the most significant reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, saying that it would expand academic opportunities for prospective teachers while improving the quality of teacher preparation nationwide.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria’, he said the policy, which empowers colleges of education to independently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor’s degrees in Education, marks the end of decades of dependence on university affiliations for degree certification.

According to him, the reform has the potential to reposition colleges of education as competitive institutions capable of attracting high-quality candidates and producing professionals equipped for the demands of modern classrooms.

Olowolafe regretted that colleges of education had, over the years, suffered declining patronage because they were widely perceived as institutions for candidates unable to secure admission into universities.

Quoting statistics from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), he noted that barely one per cent of admission seekers deliberately chose colleges of education, a trend he described as a serious threat to the future of teacher education in the country.

The EKSU chancellor commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating reforms aimed at reversing the trend through the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023, which provides the legal framework for qualified colleges of education to award degrees independently.

He explained that the implementation of the Dual-Mandate programme, which commenced in May 2025, represents a landmark policy shift capable of transforming teacher preparation across the country’s 28 federal colleges, 51 state-owned colleges and qualified private institutions.

Looking ahead, Olowolafe warned that Nigeria faces an estimated shortage of one million teachers and urged students graduating from colleges of education to prepare themselves for emerging opportunities within the education sector.

He also stressed the need for institutions to embrace artificial intelligence and other digital technologies to improve teaching, learning and educational access, while insisting that technology should complement, not replace the human qualities of empathy, integrity, sound judgment and mentorship that define effective teachers.

The renowned entrepreneur also advocated the integration of vocational and technical education into mainstream learning, arguing that practical skills should enjoy equal recognition with conventional academic qualifications.

As part of his commitment to advancing education, Olowolafe announced that the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation would establish a solar-powered ICT centre with Starlink internet connectivity at SACOETEC.

The facility, to be known as GOMTECH, will be fully funded and equipped by the foundation, which will also collaborate with the institution in its management.

He also unveiled an annual academic excellence award under which the best graduating NCE student, best bachelor’s degree graduate and outstanding lecturers would receive cash prizes.

Earlier, the Provost of SACOETEC, Dr. Modupe Oba-Adenuga, described the convocation lecture as timely, saying that it provided a valuable platform to examine the challenges confronting teacher education and chart a new direction for the profession in line with national and global educational realities.