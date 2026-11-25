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Presco Plc Nigeria’s leading fully integrated agro-industrial company, yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Gangadhar Shetty as its new Managing Director, effective 1st January 2027. This strategic appointment, the company said in a statement, marks an important milestone in the Company’s leadership journey, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term value creation within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gangadhar Shetty as the new Managing Director of Presco Plc,” said Chairman of Presco Plc, Mr. Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi. “His extensive experience in agribusiness, proven leadership at GOPDC and deep understanding of the oil palm industry position him strongly to lead Presco into its next phase of growth. We are confident that his expertise and strategic vision will further strengthen our operational capabilities, drive business performance and advance the Company’s commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

“I am honoured by the confidence the Board has placed in me and excited about the opportunity to lead Presco at this important stage in its growth journey,” said Mr. Gangadhar Shetty. “Presco has built a strong foundation in West Africa’s oil palm industry, and I look forward to working closely with the Board, management and our dedicated employees to build on this legacy. Together, we will strengthen operational efficiency, pursue new opportunities for growth and continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders, employees and the communities in which we operate.”