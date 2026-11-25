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Nume Ekeghe

Nigeria faced an estimated $530.1 million in Eurobond coupon obligations in the third quarter of 2026, with another $217.4 million scheduled for payment in the final quarter of 2026.

This highlights the country’s continuing external debt-service commitments amid plans for fresh international borrowing.

The figures, contained in the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) State of Nigeria’s Financial Markets Q3 2026 report, underscore the scale of interest payments associated with the country’s Eurobond obligations as the federal government considers a planned $7.7 billion Eurobond issuance before the end of the year.

According to the report, Nigeria’s Eurobond coupon obligations for Q3 stood at $530.1 million, based on the association’s coupon tracker, while payments due in November and December are estimated at $217.4 million.

The report noted that the third-quarter figure was based on its tracking of Nigeria’s Eurobond payment schedule, as the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) official Q3 debt-service figures were not yet available.

It stated: “ $530.1m Eurobond coupons due in Q3. $217.4m Eurobond coupons due in Q4, Nov and Dec.”

The latest figures come against the backdrop of rising government borrowing costs, with the association estimating that domestic debt servicing increased by 21 per cent to N2.60 trillion in Q3, from N2.14 trillion in the preceding quarter.

The DMO’s actual figures showed that domestic debt servicing stood at N3.14 trillion in the first quarter and N2.14 trillion in the second quarter, bringing total domestic debt service in the first half of the year to N5.28 trillion.

On the external debt side, official figures showed that Nigeria spent $870.7 million servicing external obligations in Q2, comprising payments to multilateral, bilateral and commercial creditors.

Commercial debt service accounted for $325.7 million of the amount, including $217.4 million in Eurobond-related payments.

The association also identified the proposed $7.7 billion Eurobond issuance as one of the key developments to watch before the end of the year.