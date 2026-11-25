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Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos State Government has advocated for a new era in Nigeria-China trade relations that should be deliberately focused on investments in enhancing Nigerian local manufacturing, technology transfer and export development.

It said that these investments would enable China to exploit Nigeria’s immense market, abundant resources, and a strategic gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reach a continental market of approximately 1.4 billion people.

This was declared yesterday by the Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, who stated that the relationship must go beyond the importation of finished products from China to Nigeria.

Ambrose-Medebem stated this in her address at the opening ceremony of the three-day “2026 Five International B2B Trade Fairs,” which is taking place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

She said: “We must move beyond a relationship defined principally by the importation of finished products. The next phase of Nigeria–China cooperation must focus more deliberately on local manufacturing and assembly, technology transfer, industrial machinery, renewable energy, agro-processing, digital trade, export development and joint ventures that create sustainable jobs. We invite you to manufacture with us, innovate with us, develop Nigerian suppliers, build local capacity and use Lagos as your gateway to Africa.”

According to her, the scale of the relationship between Nigeria and China was more than $28 billion in 2025, and has reached approximately $18 billion in the first half of 2026.

In his welcome address, The Chief Executive Officer, Uninet Exhibition Limited, Mr. Stephen Ni, said that the fair was put together by Uninet (Singapore) International Group and United Asia International Exhibition Group (UAEC).

Ni said that since their establishment in 2017, the fairs have continued to grow and evolve, developing into international platforms that bring together diverse industries, connect global businesses and facilitate cross-border trade and cooperation.