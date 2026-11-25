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Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank (LAPO MfB) has provided free eye screening and corrective glasses to its employees as part of activities marking its 2026 Sustainability Week, reinforcing its commitment to workplace inclusion, employee wellbeing and sustainable development.

The initiative, which coincided with World Sustainability Day observed annually on October 28, formed part of a week-long programme themed, “Citizen of Change: Local Roots, Global Impact.”

Other activities organised by the bank included a school sensitisation visit to Ayedere Ajibola Senior High School, Ketu, Lagos, to educate students on environmental sustainability, as well as the introduction of a Circularity Expo, described as the first of its kind within the microfinance banking subsector.

Speaking on the bank’s sustainability commitment, its Head of Sustainability, Ngozi Nwaichi, said sustainability extended beyond environmental protection to improving lives and creating opportunities for individuals and communities.

“Sustainability is not just about protecting the environment; it is also about improving lives, creating opportunities and ensuring that people and communities can thrive. Our theme reflects our belief that every responsible action, whether within our workplace or in the communities we serve, contributes to a much larger global objective,” she said.

Beyond its workplace interventions, the bank said it had continued to advance sustainable financing through its Green Clean Lending programme, which has supported the financing of more than 768,000 clean energy products.

According to the bank, over N21.72 billion has been disbursed under the programme to finance solar home systems, solar-powered appliances, refrigerators, freezers and clean cookstoves.

The bank also disclosed that, through its partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), it had supported the planting of 3,000 trees.