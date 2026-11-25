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Nume Ekeghe

Industry stakeholders in the financial services sector have called for stronger intelligence sharing and collaboration among financial institutions, telecommunications operators, regulators and law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing threat of digital fraud.

The call was made during a high-level panel session on, “The Changing Face of Digital Fraud: Staying Ahead of Emerging Threats,” organised as part of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc as to commemorate the 2026 Fraud Awareness Week, themed, “Fraud Dynamics: Staying One Step Ahead.”

The hybrid event, held at UBA’s Head Office in Lagos brought together regulators, law enforcement officers, telecommunications operators and industry leaders.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, represented by the Group Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, said timely intelligence sharing was critical to identifying suspicious activities, preventing fraud and protecting customers.

He noted that growing digital adoption had exposed customers and financial institutions to threats ranging from phishing and account takeovers to SIM-related fraud.

“Consider a suspicious SIM change followed by an unusual transfer. The telecommunications provider will see the first warning sign, while the bank sees the second. Sharing intelligence promptly can help us act in time to protect customers,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director of WSC Technologies Limited, Wemimo Oluwalade, said fraud had evolved beyond isolated transactions into an enterprise-wide risk involving stolen identities, social engineering, compromised devices, mule accounts and insider assistance.

“The question we should ask ourselves is: how do we verify what is real? Fraudsters see the entire chain, and they build their designs around the blind spots,” he said.

UBA’s Group Chief Internal Auditor, Eugene Inotu, stressed that fraud prevention was a collective responsibility, urging employees to identify and report suspicious activities.

“The best fraud incident is the one we prevent, not the one we successfully investigate,” he stated.