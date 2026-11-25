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Uchechukwu Nnaike

As technology advances and industries rely more on technical expertise, the demand for a skilled, innovative and diverse workforce continues to grow. Yet one challenge persists: women’s underrepresentation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Experts argue that bridging this gap cannot start at hiring; it must begin earlier by giving young people, especially girls, confidence, exposure and support to envision themselves pursuing technical careers.

This is the thinking behind GirlsGetSET, a STEM-focused initiative that introduces young girls to the possibilities in STEM through hands-on learning, mentorship and career exploration.

GirlsGetSET was created to bridge the divide between classroom education and real-life careers. Through interactive activities, problem-solving exercises, and mentorship sessions with professionals, students gain insight into how STEM skills apply in the energy and technology sectors.

Baker Hughes, one of the global partners leading the GirlsGetSET programme, recently collaborated with Bethesda Secondary School, Lagos, Nigeria, to mentor students. Employees volunteered to carry out practical science-based projects, share personal experiences, inspiring career journeys, and lessons learned, helping students to understand available pathways.

Research shows that role models are key to driving career aspirations (Gibson, 2004; Valero et al., 2019). Young girls considering STEM careers are more likely to view technical roles as attainable when they have direct exposure to professionals in those fields.

Educators at the Bethesda Secondary School also highlighted the programme’s impact on students’ confidence and aspirations. Mr Temidayo Adedeji, Schools Supervisor, said, “The GirlsGetSET mentorship programme has been a deeply transformative experience for our girls at Bethesda Secondary School, Ikota. We particularly appreciated the way the programme introduced the girls to inspiring women in STEM, while providing practical guidance on setting career goals and mapping out achievable pathways.”

According to the organisers, this raises an important question for the Nigerian energy industry: how can organisations help build the future workforce they will rely on? Initiatives such as GirlsGetSET, they said, demonstrate the important role local companies play in developing future talent pipelines.

The first cohort concluded with a graduation ceremony, celebrating the students’ achievements and marking GirlsGetSET’s successful first year in Nigeria.

Feedback from students and teachers highlighted increased awareness of STEM opportunities, greater confidence, and a better understanding of available career pathways.

A participating senior secondary three (SS3) student said, “The GirlsGetSET programme showed us that you don’t need a traditional background to engage with STEM. The experience taught me the discipline to trust my own path, knowing that real achievement takes time to build. It showed us that growth isn’t rushed, but carefully cultivated through consistency and perseverance.”

Another participant said, “Before GirlsGetSet, I didn’t realise how much potential I had to explore new fields. Believing in yourself means having the courage to pursue your vision, even when others doubt you.”

Stakeholders believe that programmes like this will help the country to ensure that the next generation of engineers, scientists, innovators and technology leaders are not just highly skilled, but better reflect the society they serve.