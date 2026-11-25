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.Rooted in personal history and African cultural heritage

Bennett Oghifo

Akano Diamonds, the Nigerian high jewellery house founded by Akunna Nwala-Akano, has unveiled Onodugo, a new collection that explores the relationship between adornment, identity and the enduring power of inheritance.

Presented at an exclusive gathering at The Magister in Lagos, November 17, 2026, the collection reflects the house’s evolving creative vision- cultural heritage, artistic expression and fine craftsmanship creating jewellery intended to transcend generations.

At the heart of Onodugo is an intimate family story, paying tribute to Nwala-Akano’s grandmother, the late Chief Mrs. Susie Nwakego Okigbo Anakwenze, whose traditional chieftaincy title, Onodugo, gives the collection its name.

A woman remembered for her elegance, generosity, strength and profound sense of identity, she shaped her granddaughter’s earliest understanding of jewellery as something far more meaningful than ornament.

For Nwala-Akano, memories of her grandmother’s magnificent, richly layered adornments remain inseparable from the values she embodied, as her jewellery was an expression of personal style, cultural identity, accomplishment and the traditions she carried with pride.

These memories would ultimately inform the philosophy behind Akano Diamonds: that jewellery can hold meaning beyond its material value, becoming a tangible connection between people, their histories and the generations that follow.

“Onodugo is more than a collection. It is a tribute to the woman who taught me the meaning of strength, elegance and generosity. Through these pieces, I wanted to honour her legacy and celebrate the extraordinary way jewellery can preserve our stories, connect generations and become part of the memories we leave behind”, says Akunna Nwala-Akano, founder and creative Director, Akano Diamonds.

Onodugo marks an evolution in the creative language of Akano Diamonds, introducing animal-inspired designs into the house’s repertoire for the first time.

Drawing upon the expressive possibilities of form, precious materials and intricate detailing, the collection explores the intersection of symbolism and contemporary high jewellery design.

Among Onodugo’s most distinctive creations is Olili, a whimsical interpretation of the goat, inspired by the cherished tradition of fattening goats in anticipation of festive celebrations.

Sculpted in gold and embellished with diamonds and richly coloured rubellites, Olili transforms a familiar cultural ritual into an expression of high jewellery artistry.

Each creation forms part of a broader narrative about individuality, remembrance and the lasting emotional significance of treasured objects.

Rather than treating heritage as something confined to the past, Onodugo presents it as a living influence: a source of inspiration capable of informing contemporary design while retaining its connection to history.

The collection also reflects a wider ambition for Akano Diamonds: to contribute a distinctive African perspective to the international high jewellery conversation, creating pieces that resonate beyond geographical and cultural boundaries without losing the identity from which they originate.

An Intimate Unveiling in Lagos

The collection was introduced to a distinguished gathering of guests, collectors and voices from the worlds of jewellery, fashion, culture and design, featuring fireside conversation between Nwala-Akano and internationally recognised jewellery journalist and gemmologist, Katerina Perez, founder of KaterinaPerez.com.

Moderated by Mazzi Odu, founder of Magnus Oculus and an established commentator on fashion, jewellery and design, the discussion explored the creative origins of Onodugo, the role of storytelling in high jewellery and the significance of developing an authentic design identity.

The conversation also considered the place of African creativity within the international luxury landscape and the opportunities for jewellery houses founded on the continent to contribute new perspectives to the global industry.

Guests were subsequently invited to experience the Onodugo, creations up close, discovering the design details and craftsmanship behind the collection.

The evening also celebrated the cultural influences that inform the house’s identity, with musical performances by Nigerian artist Flavour and other indigenous performers.

The spirit of generosity that inspired Onodugo, extends beyond the collection itself.

During the unveiling, Nwala-Akano highlighted the philanthropic work associated with her family’s legacy, including initiatives supported through the Kuku Cares Foundation.

Among these is a partnership with a family initiative supporting rural women, particularly widows, through opportunities in palm produce cultivation and processing.

The initiative reflects a principle that Nwala-Akano associates closely with her grandmother: that true legacy is measured not only by what one possesses, but also by what one gives and the lives one touches.

An African Perspective on Enduring Luxury

With Onodugo, Akano Diamonds continues to articulate its vision of high jewellery as a meeting point between artistic expression, exceptional materials, cultural identity and personal meaning.

For Nwala-Akano, the collection represents both a deeply personal tribute and a statement of creative intent.

It is an expression of the belief that the most meaningful jewels are not simply worn or admired, but become part of the stories families carry forward.

Onodugo is ultimately, a celebration of what endures.

Akano Diamonds is a Nigerian fine and high jewellery house founded by Akunna Nwala-Akano.

Rooted in African heritage and guided by an international creative outlook, the house explores the relationship between exceptional gemstones, craftsmanship, cultural identity and contemporary design.

Through its fine and high jewellery creations, Akano Diamonds seeks to express individuality, celebrate meaningful personal narratives and create pieces intended to be treasured across generations.