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Taye Ige, President/CEO of HS Media Group, will facilitate the opening module of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association’s two-day virtual capacity development programme, holding on 26 and 27 November 2026.

An alumnus of NIJ’s 1986 Class, Ige will speak on “From Journalist to Intrapreneur—The Business Mindset” on Thursday, 26 November, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, including questions and answers.

His session will explore how media professionals can move beyond selling advertising space to developing commercially viable products and solutions around audience and client needs, while preserving editorial credibility.

Drawing on his experience in journalism, broadcasting, sports marketing and media entrepreneurship, Ige will share practical lessons on identifying opportunities and building sustainable media offerings.

The programme runs from 6:00 to 9:00 pm each day and will also cover partnerships and grants, financial literacy, and digital tools and AI for business development. All times are Nigerian time.