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Businessman and member of the City Boys Movement, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has declared his support for the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, Dr. Chima Anyaso, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okechukwu made the declaration on Tuesday during a political rally in Item, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, where he expressed confidence in Anyaso’s ability to represent the constituency.

He commended Anyaso’s contributions to community development and economic empowerment, pledging to deploy his personal resources and network in support of his aspiration to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives.

Okechukwu’s endorsement comes despite his association with the City Boys Movement, a political support group backing President Bola Tinubu.

Bende Federal Constituency is currently represented by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing supporters at the rally, Anyaso said his aspiration was informed by his desire to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the constituency through effective legislative representation.

He pledged to pursue a legislative agenda focused on expanding development opportunities and addressing the needs of communities across the constituency if elected.

Anyaso also expressed support for the re-election of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, in 2027, stressing the importance of effective representation at the National Assembly in complementing the development efforts of the state government.

He maintained that collaboration between elected representatives and the state government was necessary to address the developmental needs of constituents.

The endorsement comes amid increasing political consultations and engagements across Abia State ahead of the 2027 general election.