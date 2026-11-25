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Renowned business leader and Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has called for sustained investment in teacher education, describing Nigeria’s Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree programme as a significant opportunity to restore the standing of the teaching profession and strengthen the country’s education system.

He made the call while delivering the 2026 Convocation Lecture at the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The lecture was themed ‘The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria.’

Dr. Olowolafe described the reform, enabled by the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023 and operationalised in May 2025, as the most significant structural change to teacher education since the Ashby Commission of 1959.

The programme allows eligible Colleges of Education to independently award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s degrees through a five-year pathway combining practical teaching skills with academic depth, producing educators equipped to teach across basic and post-basic levels.

However, he cautioned that institutional autonomy alone would not guarantee success, highlighting Nigeria’s estimated one-million-teacher shortfall and the need for sustained funding, curriculum reform and technological integration.

“Nearly eight million babies will be born in Nigeria this year alone. In 2032, those children will walk into Primary One classrooms across this country,” he said, underscoring the urgency of preparing the country’s teaching workforce ahead of growing demand.

Olowolafe also highlighted the role of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 in strengthening education financing through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He noted that NELFUND had disbursed over N372 billion to more than one million Nigerian students for tuition and upkeep, while urging SACOETEC management to guide eligible students through the loan application process.

He further advocated integrating vocational skills, coding and digital literacy into the curriculum from an early age, while emphasising that artificial intelligence (AI) must complement, not replace, the human qualities of effective teaching.

“AI can explain a quadratic equation at midnight, but it cannot offer the steady, empathetic guidance of a caring adult,” he said, stressing that values such as honesty, fairness, empathy and civic responsibility remain central to the work of educators.

Demonstrating its commitment to strengthening education infrastructure, the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation (TOF) will establish a GOMTECH centre at SACOETEC.

The fully equipped, solar-powered ICT centre will feature high speed internet connectivity, with the Foundation funding, powering and co-managing the facility alongside the college.

The initiative builds on its existing digital education investments, including Project Digi-Teach at EKSU, which is designed to certify all 650 lecturers in digital and AI-enabled teaching, and the GOMTECH centre in Are-Ekiti, which provides rural schoolchildren, university students and teachers with access to training in AI, coding, graphic design and Mandarin Chinese.

The Foundation also reaffirmed its commitment to recognising academic excellence and outstanding teaching at the college. This includes recognising the college’s first-class degree graduates and NCE distinction holders, alongside the overall best NCE and degree graduates. Lecturers, selected based on student ratings, will also be honoured for their contributions to teaching.

Addressing the graduating class, Olowolafe encouraged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, drawing from his own transition from medical training to entrepreneurship and academia.

He also cited the examples of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, all of whom had backgrounds in teaching, as evidence of the profession’s enduring contribution to national leadership.

“Your training is a launchpad, not a ceiling,” he said, urging them to remain connected to their alma mater and contribute to the development of future generations.