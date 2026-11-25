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Urges APC leadership to call Abdulrazaq to order

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has warned the governor of Kwara State, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to stop the undemocratic and panic measure of threatening traditional rulers across the state and summoning them to Ilorin over the issue of receiving leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on a courtesy call to the palaces during campaign tours.

Saraki, in a press statement personally signed by him, also urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call the Kwara State governor to order, as his fascist tendencies do not properly represent a progressive party on whose platform he was elected.

“Since I commenced my stakeholder engagement in the Kwara North Senatorial District last week, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been summoning traditional rulers in the district to Ilorin or threatening to suspend those who receive our delegation on a courtesy visit. This is unacceptable because we are in a democracy, and traditional rulers, as fathers of all, are not politicians.

“We visit traditional rulers out of courtesy because tradition and customs dictate that we cannot be in their domain and gather leaders of thought, stakeholders, and heads of various associations for discussion without first intimating the royal fathers of our presence and purpose of visit. That will be a breach of traditional protocol.

“We consider it distasteful, disrespectful, dictatorial, and uncivilised for the governor to be making threatening phone calls, issuing official summons, and sending coercive messages to the royal fathers because they received and listened to us. We do not see how the visits constitute any threat to the governor and his official and political interests. It is beyond our understanding what he is fretting and incensed about.

“With his behaviour, he is setting a dangerous and unprecedented standard that our state has never experienced. In the 16 years that PDP governed Kwara State, there was no time we prevented, obstructed or punished a traditional ruler because he received leaders of the opposition party on a courtesy visit.

“Democracy automatically translates to a free marketplace of positive ideas. Let those ideas contest for people’s attention and the best should win. Also, in a democracy, suppression of the opposing view is uncivilised. It is totalitarian. It is unacceptable. It is a regression to the period of military dictatorship which Nigerians unanimously dumped 27 years ago.

“With his conduct, the Kwara State Governor is not only disrespecting these royal fathers, but he is also debasing our traditional institutions. He is trampling on our customs.

“As a two-term governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), the least one can expect from Mr Abdulrazaq is to demonstrate good examples as a democrat so that he is not remembered mainly for his dictatorial tendencies, the type that has not been seen among the 30 other APC governors or those belonging to other parties.

“We do not know what his fears are, but he should know that his antics will not deter the PDP from taking its messages to all the nooks and crannies of the state. We are particularly encouraged and motivated by the response we are getting across the three senatorial districts. We therefore urge him to stop being enslaved by his fears. He should wake up to the reality. This reality will soon dawn on him”, Saraki stated.