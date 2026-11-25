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Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has inducted 1,384 new members as part of efforts to strengthen arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practice in Nigeria and across Africa.

The induction coincided with the formal investiture of Mr Omoruyi Omonuwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the Institute’s President at its Investiture, Induction and Awards Ceremony held on November 20, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Although Omonuwa assumed office in July 2026, the ceremony formally marked his assumption of leadership and the transition from his predecessor, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, who led the Institute before handing over to him.

The 1,384 newly inducted professionals comprise 989 Associates, 344 Members, 38 IMI/NICArb Qualified Mediators and 13 Fellows.

The development reflects the Institute’s expanding professional membership and its efforts to promote arbitration and other forms of alternative dispute resolution as mechanisms for resolving commercial and other disputes.

In his address, Omonuwa expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor and strengthen the Institute’s institutional standing.

He identified the deepening of professional standards, expansion of institutional partnerships and positioning of NICArb as Africa’s foremost hub for arbitration and alternative dispute resolution as key priorities of his administration.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me to lead this great Institute,” he said.

He also acknowledged Ajogwu’s contributions to the growth of NICArb, while commending the Governing Council and members for their support.

Addressing the newly inducted members, Omonuwa urged them to uphold the Institute’s values of integrity and professional excellence.

The oath of office was administered by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Justice P.T. Kwahar, while the ceremony attracted more than 500 guests physically and approximately 1,000 participants virtually.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, who was represented at the event, served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Members of the Institute’s Governing Council, senior members of the Bar and Bench, as well as family members and other dignitaries, were also in attendance.

Omonuwa brings more than four decades of legal experience to the presidency, having been called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 and elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2004.

He served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Edo State between 2007 and 2008 and received the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2012.

His involvement with NICArb predates his emergence as president.

He became a Fellow of the Institute in 2012, served as pioneer Chairman of its Edo State Chapter and has been a member of its Governing Council since 2018.

His professional experience spans arbitration, constitutional and administrative law, corporate and commercial litigation, revenue and taxation, and election petitions.

He has also handled complex arbitration matters involving sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, power and energy.

Beyond private legal practice, Omonuwa has served in various capacities within the Nigerian Bar Association and other institutions responsible for shaping and regulating the legal profession.

These include the Body of Benchers and committees established to review aspects of the legal profession.

Meanwhile, NICArb honoured Ajogwu with an award for Excellence in Leadership and Services in recognition of his contributions to the development of the Institute over the past 20 years.

The recognition provided an opportunity for the Institute to acknowledge his leadership and service as he formally handed over to his successor.

With the change in leadership and the induction of 1,384 new members, NICArb said it remained committed to advancing arbitration practice, maintaining professional standards and strengthening commercial dispute resolution in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Institute is Nigeria’s premier professional body dedicated to promoting and advancing arbitration and alternative dispute resolution through training, accreditation and institutional leadership.