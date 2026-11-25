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Femi Ogbonnikan

The quest to transform Ogun State into a major industrial and economic powerhouse in Nigeria and beyond has reached another significant milestone.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s industrialisation drive recently received renewed impetus with the commencement of the $1.8 billion Lee Group First Industrial Park along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Sagamu.

Beyond the scale of investment involved, the project represents another important step in the administration’s determination to consolidate Ogun’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading destinations for manufacturing, industrial production and private-sector investment.

Little wonder why influential voices, including the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, have continued to applaud the Abiodun administration for its sustained commitment to industrialisation and economic development. Their endorsement is not a blanket assessment. the state’s economy had witnessed remarkable transformation under the governor.

The monarch’s recent commendation is particularly significant because it reflects an appreciation of the broader economic direction of the administration, beyond individual projects and infrastructure interventions.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Town Hall Meeting on the 2027–2029 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2027 Budget for Egba Division, held at the MKO Abiola Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, on Monday, November 23, 2026, Oba Gbadebo acknowledged the government’s interventions across critical sectors, including road infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, food security, transportation, youth development and women empowerment.

According to the traditional ruler, the comprehensive development strategy pursued by the administration has strengthened Ogun’s industrial base, expanded economic opportunities, generated employment and improved the socio-economic well-being of residents. His assessment provides an important perspective on the relationship between infrastructure development, industrial expansion and the overall economic fortunes of the state.

For an administration whose economic development strategy places considerable emphasis on industrialisation, infrastructure and private-sector participation, the Lee Group project offers a compelling illustration of the direction of Ogun’s economic transformation and its implications for the future, particularly Ogun East Senatorial District, where Abiodun is seeking a seat in the National Assembly.

The 450-hectare industrial park, located around Makun Bridge near the Sagamu Interchange, is expected to accommodate 29 manufacturing companies and generate approximately 15,000 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational. Its proposed industrial activities cut across food and beverages, footwear, leather processing, personal care products, automotive components, plastics, recycling and other manufacturing sectors.

The significance of the project extends beyond the factories that will eventually occupy the facility. Its development is expected to stimulate a network of supporting businesses, including transportation, warehousing, packaging, equipment maintenance, catering, security and other services. This creates opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises to participate in the industrial value chain.

For Ogun State, the implication is an opportunity to deepen its manufacturing base, expand employment opportunities and strengthen the contribution of productive economic activities to internally generated revenue.

The investment also raises an important question about the direction of the state’s industrial development: how can Ogun move from being a preferred location for individual manufacturing companies to becoming an integrated industrial ecosystem capable of competing for larger investments in the global economy?

This is where the broader economic vision of the Abiodun administration becomes relevant.

Since assuming office in May 2019, Abiodun has pursued an economic development strategy that places infrastructure and investment attraction at the centre of the state’s development agenda. Ogun’s geographical advantage, particularly its proximity to Lagos, has historically made it attractive to manufacturers.

However, proximity alone cannot guarantee industrial competitiveness.

Investors require accessible roads, reliable energy, efficient logistics, adequate security, available land and a predictable regulatory environment.

Recognising these requirements, the administration has pursued infrastructure development intended to connect industrial communities, commercial centres and emerging economic corridors.

The government’s reported delivery of more than 1,700 kilometres of roads since 2019 is part of this effort. Road improvements around Ota, Agbara, Igbesa, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and other locations have implications for the movement of raw materials, finished products, workers and agricultural produce.

The underlying economic logic is that infrastructure should not merely connect communities; it should connect production centres to markets and investment opportunities.

For Ogun East, this approach is particularly relevant. The district occupies an important position in the state’s emerging economic architecture, with Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Remo and surrounding communities offering opportunities for manufacturing, commerce, agriculture, logistics and tourism.

The Lee Group industrial park, situated around the Sagamu axis, provides a practical illustration of how investment in industrial facilities can complement the state’s broader infrastructure programme.

Perhaps the most ambitious component of Abiodun’s economic vision is the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port and the accompanying Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

On September 24, 2026, the Ogun State Government and global ports and logistics operator, DP World, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in Paris for the development of the projects, with President Bola Tinubu witnessing the ceremony.

The proposed investment framework envisages more than $7 billion in initial investment, while the projects are projected to generate over 50,000 direct jobs when fully developed.

The Blue Marine Special Economic Zone is proposed to cover approximately 10,000 hectares.

The deep seaport is expected to provide an alternative maritime gateway, ease pressure on the Lagos port corridor and improve the movement of goods into and out of the country.

For Ogun’s industrial sector, the potential implications are considerable. Manufacturers could benefit from reduced logistics bottlenecks, improved access to export markets and opportunities to integrate into regional and international supply chains.

The economic significance becomes clearer when the port is considered alongside the Gateway International Airport, dry ports, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other planned infrastructure.

Rather than treating these projects as isolated developments, the administration’s strategy is to connect them into a multimodal transportation and industrial network.

This is an ambitious vision that, if successfully implemented, could reposition Ogun as a major commercial and industrial gateway in the country.

Another important component of this vision is energy. No industrialisation programme can be sustainable without addressing the question of dependable and affordable electricity. Manufacturing companies require reliable power to remain competitive. Unpredictable electricity supply increases production costs, weakens productivity and discourages new investments.

The Abiodun administration has therefore identified energy infrastructure as an important component of its broader economic transformation programme.

The proposed OgunLNG project, estimated at $10 billion, represents another component of the state’s investment pipeline.

Together with the planned maritime infrastructure and industrial development initiatives, it reflects an ambition to establish a more comprehensive industrial ecosystem.

The challenge, as with the other major projects, is to translate investment proposals into functioning infrastructure capable of delivering affordable energy, employment and additional productive capacity.

For Ogun East, where industrial expansion and commercial activities are important to economic development, the availability of dependable energy could make a significant difference to the prospects of businesses and investors.

Beyond industrialisation, however, the Alake’s commendation draws attention to the administration’s broader development philosophy. His acknowledgement of interventions in healthcare, education, housing, transportation, food security and human capital development underscores the fact that economic transformation cannot be sustained by physical infrastructure alone.

A thriving industrial economy requires a healthy, educated and productive population. It also requires an enabling environment in which citizens can access opportunities, acquire relevant skills and participate meaningfully in economic activities.

This explains the administration’s continued emphasis on its ISEYA Agenda, which provides the policy framework for investments in infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment and agriculture.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, at the Egba Division budget consultation, Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive and participatory governance.

Okubadejo explained that the Town Hall Meeting provided an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to contribute to the state’s budgetary priorities, stressing that public expectations and citizens’ input remained important considerations in development planning.

He further described the proposed 2027 Budget as a transition budget, structured to consolidate the administration’s achievements, strengthen the state’s fiscal position and establish a framework for the continuation and completion of ongoing projects.

This commitment to continuity is important, particularly given the scale of investments and infrastructure initiatives currently being pursued across the state.

As Oba Gbadebo rightly observed, the government must sustain the momentum by ensuring the timely completion of ongoing projects and consolidating the gains already recorded.

The governor’s senatorial ambition introduces another dimension to the discussion about Ogun’s economic future.

His experience in managing the state’s investment programme, engaging international investors and coordinating infrastructure development provides a basis for examining the kind of economic representation Ogun East could expect from its next senator.

The Senate is not an executive arm of government. A senator cannot independently construct a seaport, establish an industrial park or implement a state-wide industrial policy. However, the National Assembly plays an important role in legislation, budgetary oversight, federal infrastructure approvals and the creation of a favourable policy environment for investment.

A representative with experience in state economic planning could bring useful perspectives to discussions on industrial development, energy, transportation, maritime infrastructure, trade and fiscal policy.

There are also important opportunities for Ogun East to benefit from stronger engagement between the federal government, the state government and private-sector investors.

The district’s economic interests extend beyond the immediate attraction of factories.

They include access to employment, support for local entrepreneurs, improved roads, agricultural processing facilities, educational opportunities and the development of communities surrounding emerging industrial corridors.

Consequently, the debate surrounding Abiodun’s senatorial ambition should include an examination of how his experience as governor could be translated into effective legislative representation and tangible benefits for the district.

There is also a compelling argument for continuity in the state’s economic development agenda.

Ogun has spent considerable time building its reputation as an attractive destination for investment. The emerging industrial parks, proposed deep seaport, special economic zone, airport and energy projects represent investments in a future that requires sustained policy direction, effective institutional coordination and strategic engagement with the federal government.

A change in political responsibility does not necessarily have to mean a break in development priorities.

Indeed, Abiodun’s potential transition to the Senate could provide an opportunity to leverage his executive experience in advancing Ogun’s interests at the federal level, particularly in areas where state development initiatives intersect with federal legislation, funding and infrastructure policy.

However, the industrial drive of the administration must ultimately be measured by outcomes rather than the number of investment agreements or groundbreaking ceremonies.

The Lee Group industrial park must become operational. Its projected 15,000 jobs must translate into actual employment. The proposed deep seaport must move through the necessary stages of development, while the associated industrial and economic zone must attract businesses and generate productive activities.

There must also be deliberate attention to local content, skills development, environmental protection and the participation of host communities.

Ogun residents, particularly young people, should be equipped to secure employment and business opportunities arising from the state’s industrial expansion.

These are the standards against which the administration’s industrial agenda should ultimately be assessed.

Nevertheless, the direction of the economic strategy is clear: Ogun is seeking to build on its established manufacturing advantage by integrating industrial production with maritime transportation, energy, logistics and agricultural processing.

For Ogun East, the implications are especially important because several of these emerging economic corridors intersect with the district’s development prospects.

As the 2027 political season approaches, Abiodun’s aspiration to represent Ogun East in the Senate provides an opportunity for voters to examine his record, his understanding of the district’s economic priorities and his proposed contribution to its future.

The central issue is not simply the movement of a sitting governor from the state executive to the National Assembly. It is whether the experience accumulated in managing Ogun’s development programme can be translated into effective representation, or stronger federal-state collaboration and policies that expand economic opportunities.

The endorsement by the Alake, coming against the backdrop of the administration’s expanding industrial investment drive, reinforces the significance of the economic transformation narrative. It also highlights the expectation that the government must sustain its momentum and ensure that the benefits of development reach ordinary residents.

Ultimately, the Lee Group industrial park is one important chapter in Ogun’s industrialisation story. The proposed deep seaport, the Blue Marine Special Economic Zone, energy investments and expanding infrastructure represent other components of the same ambition.

For Ogun East, Abiodun’s senatorial aspiration therefore presents an opportunity to connect the experience of managing an expanding state economy with the task of securing stronger representation and economic opportunities at the federal level. If the industrial vision is sustained, effectively implemented and translated into measurable prosperity, the district could be among the major beneficiaries of Ogun’s emerging economic frontier.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media