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WealthBridge Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, has recorded a significant milestone in its institutional development, following an upgrade of its Investment Manager Rating by DataPro Limited from BBB+(IM) to A-(IM), with a stable outlook.

In a separate assessment, Agusto & Co. affirmed the company’s Investment Manager Rating at BBB(IM), recognising its experienced leadership, decision-making capabilities, support from the wider WealthBridge Financial Services Group and increasing adoption of technology. The assessment also highlighted organisational capacity and the experience of certain specialist teams as areas for further strengthening, providing additional direction for the company’s institutional development priorities.

Together, the independent assessments provide important perspectives on WealthBridge Asset Management’s financial and operational standing, while reinforcing its focus on continuous improvement, stronger governance and enhanced investment management capabilities.

Further demonstrating its commitment to institutional excellence, WealthBridge Asset Management has secured three internationally recognised ISO certifications covering its Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001:2022), Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301:2019) and IT Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018).

Issued on October 21, 2026, and valid until October 20, 2029, subject to applicable certification requirements, the certifications underscore the company’s structured approach to information security, business resilience and technology-enabled service delivery.

Commenting on the developments, the Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, said: “The upgrade by DataPro is an encouraging recognition of the progress WealthBridge Asset Management has made in strengthening its financial position, operational capacity and institutional capabilities. We also value the independent assessment by Agusto & Co., including the areas identified for further development, as we remain committed to continuous improvement.

“The attainment of three ISO certifications further demonstrates our commitment to building an institution anchored on strong governance, information security, business resilience and operational excellence.”