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In line with its commitment to supporting women in business, especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),Unilever Nigeria,one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Personal Care brands,has rewarded Kairox Leadership Academy, winner of the 2026 Impact Investment at the 25th Annual Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Conference, with a grant of N1 million.

According to Head of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Nigeria Plc, Zainab Obagun, the grant reflects the company’s commitment to supporting individuals and initiatives that create opportunities for young people.

“At Unilever, we believe that empowering young people requires supporting initiatives that equip them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to navigate the future. We are pleased to support Kairox Leadership Academy as they continue their work to bridge learning gaps and create opportunities for young people in Delta State,” Obagun said.

In her response, Omolade Ajoko, Co-founder of Kairox Leadership Academy, expressed profound gratitude to Unilever Nigeria. She noted that the grant would strengthen the academy’s efforts to equip young people with relevant skills. She also assured that the funds would be properly accounted for and utilised for the intended purpose.