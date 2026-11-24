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Raheem Akingbolu writes that at a time when technology is changing the face of advertising, the industry must find a way to embrace new possibilities without losing sight of the people it seeks to reach and the choices that will define its future as captured at the 2026 National Advertising Conference held in Abuja

Nigeria’s advertising industry is at a defining moment. Artificial Intelligence(AI), changing consumer behaviour, fragmented media platforms and growing demands for measurable results are reshaping the way brands communicate, agencies operate and audiences respond to advertising. As these changes gather pace, the industry faces an important question: how can it remain relevant, competitive and commercially valuable without losing the creativity, professional expertise and consumer understanding that underpin effective marketing communications?



This question was central to discussions at the 6th National Advertising Conference (NAC 2026), organised by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) in collaboration with the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups. Held from November 11 to 13 in Abuja, the conference brought together regulators, advertising practitioners, media executives, marketing leaders, government representatives and business stakeholders under the theme, “Repositioning the Marketing Communications Industry for the Next Frontier.”



Although AI featured prominently, the conference went beyond the immediate implications of new technology. The discussions examined whether the industry has the institutional capacity, professional discipline and commercial imagination to respond to changing market realities. With technology altering the economics of creative production and consumer engagement, agencies and other industry players must reconsider their business models, professional capabilities and value propositions.



One of the major contributions to this conversation came from Chairman of Access Holdings Plc and Founder/Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, during a fireside chat titled, “Are We Ready for the Next Frontier?” He cautioned against resisting technological change, noting that technology does not necessarily destroy industries but redistributes value within them. Businesses that fail to adapt risk losing relevance, while those that understand and embrace new possibilities can create opportunities for growth.



He observed that AI was making basic service offerings increasingly accessible and reducing the cost of activities that previously required larger teams and substantial resources. Small teams can now deploy available tools to build competitive operations, placing pressure on established businesses to demonstrate the value they offer.



For advertising agencies, this means moving beyond routine execution and providing clients with demonstrable value, strategic advice and solutions that address their business needs. Aig-Imoukhuede also highlighted the opportunities available to African businesses in the technology space and the importance of personal branding and self-promotion as potential areas of growth.



The implications for advertising agencies were examined further during a panel discussion featuring Group Managing Director of MediaFuse Dentsu, Emeka Okeke; Managing Director of Four Pulley Limited, Lanre Ashaolu; and Chief Operating Officer of Leo Burnett Lagos, Oluwaseyi Layade.



The panel considered how AI is enabling clients to undertake aspects of campaign development, content production, creative asset generation and some media-buying activities internally. As these capabilities become more accessible, agencies must demonstrate value beyond execution.



Okeke identified scale, qualitative audience data and a deep understanding of local consumers as areas where agencies can retain a competitive advantage. He also highlighted the need for partnerships with technology companies, telecommunications operators, commerce platforms and data specialists to strengthen agency capabilities and improve the value delivered to clients.



The discussion reflected a changing relationship between agencies and their clients. As technology gives businesses access to tools that can support some aspects of marketing communications, agencies must establish their relevance through expertise, audience understanding and the ability to provide solutions that go beyond the production of campaign materials.



The importance of retaining the fundamental principles of advertising in the face of technological change was also explored during a session titled “Some Things Will Never Change: Enduring Principles”. The session featured Group Chief Executive Officer of Prima Garnet Africa, Lolu Akinwunmi, and Managing Director of Corporate Shepherds Limited, Idorenyen Enang.



Their contributions centred on enduring principles such as consumer understanding, differentiation, creativity, trust, human partnership, strategic clarity, ethical conduct and measurable value. While technology can improve efficiency, it does not automatically translate into strategic effectiveness. A campaign must still be informed by a clear understanding of the consumer and the market in which a brand operates.



The speakers also highlighted the importance of local cultural and emotional knowledge in developing effective communication. In a diverse market such as Nigeria, understanding consumers requires more than access to technology. It demands an appreciation of their experiences, expectations and motivations.

The consumer perspective was further examined at the Chief Marketing Officers’ Forum, themed, “Rethinking Marketing Communications: The CMO’s Perspective.” The session featured Chief Marketing Officer of PZ Wilmar/PZ Cussons, Chioma Mbanugo; Marketing Director, West Africa, Mastercard, Idemudia Dima-Okojie; and Chief Marketing Officer of Tolaram Group, Manpreet Singh.



The discussion addressed consumer realities, purchasing power, value propositions, agility and local relevance. The speakers considered the need for brands to respond to changing market conditions and ensure that their communication remains relevant to the people they seek to reach.



With pressure on household purchasing power, consumers are increasingly conscious of the value they receive from products and services. This makes it important for brands to understand changing priorities and develop propositions that reflect the realities of their markets. Purposeful communication, technology, trust and practical utility were among the considerations highlighted, alongside the need for businesses to build resilience and protect market share.

The importance of understanding African consumers was reinforced by a multi-country study led by Professor Uchenna Uzo of Lagos Business School and Africa Retail Academy. The research examined the relationship between AI and brand loyalty in African retail, drawing on 1,109 survey responses across 16 countries, 10 focus group discussions and three research documents.



The study found that trust in sellers and product quality were leading influences on consumer decisions, ahead of technology-related factors such as convenience, delivery speed and product recommendations. Its findings highlighted the continuing importance of human relationships, negotiation and recommendations within communities in shaping consumer choices.



The research also pointed to the need for technology to reflect African market realities. Although digital tools can improve convenience and support retail operations, their effectiveness depends on how well they respond to the behaviour and expectations of consumers. In Nigeria, where economic pressure has made consumers more value-conscious, brand loyalty depends largely on whether businesses consistently meet customer expectations.

The findings therefore, reinforced the importance of consumer understanding in marketing communications. Technology and data can support the process, but they must be applied in ways that reflect the social, cultural and economic realities of the market.



The changing media environment and the need for measurable advertising outcomes also featured in a goodwill message by the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC), Charles Ebuebu. In his address, titled, “From Reach to Results: How Broadcast Digitisation Can Unlock the Next Frontier of Nigeria’s Advertising Market,” he examined how broadcast digitisation could improve audience measurement, advertising delivery verification and advertiser confidence.



He noted that digitisation should go beyond clearer pictures and wider signal coverage. Its value should be reflected in the ability to demonstrate audience engagement, verify advertising delivery and provide advertisers with greater confidence in the market. It should also support investment in Nigerian content.

The media landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented, with audiences accessing content through terrestrial broadcasting, satellite, Internet Protocol Television, streaming services, applications, connected television and mobile video. This presents a challenge for advertisers seeking reliable information about audience behaviour and the results of their investments.



Advertisers want to know who watches, how many people are reached and what outcomes their advertising delivers. Credible audience measurement is therefore important to strengthening confidence in the broadcast advertising market.



Ebuebu also highlighted the need for a hybrid approach that takes account of rural communities and areas with limited broadband access. The transition to digital broadcasting must recognise the different levels of technological access across the country to ensure that these audiences are not excluded.

The regulatory and policy implications of technological change were addressed in a goodwill message by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Binyerem Ukaire.

The minister acknowledged the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence, drawing attention to issues of authenticity, intellectual property, privacy, transparency and accountability. These considerations are becoming increasingly important as the use of AI expands across the communications industry.

The federal government’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provide part of the policy framework for addressing these developments. The growing use of technology makes it important for practitioners and businesses to pay attention to the protection of personal information, responsible use of data and the integrity of content.

In his welcome address, ARCON Director-General, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, urged the industry to anticipate change, innovate and take the lead in shaping the future of marketing communications. He emphasised that technology must be guided by skilled professionals, with creativity, ethics and professional standards remaining central to the industry’s development.

Fadolapo also referenced a PwC study which estimated that every N1.00 spent on marketing communications generates N16.50 in gross domestic product. The figure highlights the economic contribution of the industry and its importance to business growth and national development.

The creative implications of AI were examined by Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Hook Creative Agency, Adebayo Owosina, during a session titled “Beyond the Prompt: Balancing Generative AI Efficiency with Authentic Human Stories.”

Owosina addressed the need to balance the efficiency of generative AI with the importance of original human creativity. While artificial intelligence can support content production and improve efficiency, it should not replace creative thought, originality, research, cultural sensitivity and professional judgement.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the use of AI does not diminish the human insight required to develop meaningful stories and effective communication. Practitioners must be able to assess the accuracy, relevance and suitability of AI-generated content in relation to the objectives they are expected to achieve.

The discussion also highlighted the need to train young professionals to use emerging tools effectively while developing the critical thinking and professional skills required to assess their outputs. The ability to operate new technology must be accompanied by the capacity to make sound creative and communication decisions.

Taken together, the discussions at the 6th National Advertising Conference reflected an industry confronting significant changes in technology, consumer behaviour, media consumption and business expectations. AI is altering the economics of creative production and changing the relationship between agencies and clients. At the same time, consumers are becoming more conscious of value, advertisers are demanding measurable results, and questions of trust, professional standards and accountability are assuming greater importance.

For advertising agencies, the challenge is to rethink their business models and demonstrate value beyond execution. For marketers, it is to understand consumers and develop relevant propositions. For broadcasters, it is to use digitisation to strengthen audience measurement and advertiser confidence. Regulators, meanwhile, must provide the standards and policy direction required to support innovation and maintain professional integrity.

The industry must also pay attention to professional training, research, technology infrastructure and collaboration. The ability to respond effectively to these changes will depend on the capacity of practitioners to acquire new skills, understand emerging tools and apply them responsibly. Collaboration among agencies, media organisations, advertisers, technology companies, research institutions and regulators will also be important.

The conference has therefore, placed important questions before the industry. The next stage will be to translate the discussions into practical steps that can strengthen professional practice, improve the value of marketing communications and position the industry for the changes ahead.

AI will continue to influence how advertising is created, distributed and measured. However, technology alone cannot guarantee consumer trust, meaningful campaigns or competitiveness. These will continue to depend on human understanding, creativity, professional judgement and accountability.

For Nigeria’s advertising industry, the task is to embrace the opportunities presented by technological change while retaining the principles that give marketing communications its value. Its ability to strike that balance will be central to its relevance in the next frontier.