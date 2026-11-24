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Oluchi Chibuzor

TAJBank Limited yesterday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State Government and Berkly Facilities Services Limited for the financing of the multi-billion naira regeneration of the decommissioned Okobaba Sawmill, Ebute-Meta, Yaba, Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TAJBank Limited, Mr Hamid Joda, signed the MoU at the Lagos Ministry of Justice, Alausa, Ikeja. It was co-signed by the bank’s Executive Director, Mr Sheriff Idi; while the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), signed for the state government.

Speaking later at Lagos House, Marina, where he was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joda described the partnership as a demonstration of the importance of strategic collaboration between governments and financial institutions in delivering sustainable infrastructure.

Joda said the MoU reflected the confidence reposed in TAJBank Limited by the Lagos State Government and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting economic growth through responsible financing and strategic partnerships.

He thanked the state government for recognising TAJBank Limited as a credible partner in advancing its infrastructure development objectives.

“We are deeply grateful to the Lagos State Government for recognising TAJBank as a credible partner in the pursuit of this important development objective. We do not take this confidence for granted,” Joda said.

He said TAJBank’s participation in the project aligned with its broader commitment to supporting productive economic activities and improving people’s quality of life.

Joda explained that the bank’s non-interest banking model was founded on ethical principles, transparency, fairness and responsible financing, which he said were relevant to infrastructure development.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked TAJBank for partnering with the state government on the project, noting that the collaboration would further strengthen the business relationship between both parties.

The governor described the regeneration of the decommissioned Okobaba Sawmill at Ebute Meta, Yaba, as a practical demonstration of the state government’s commitment to its relocation plan.