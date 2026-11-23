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* Party accuses president of replicating alleged opaque fiscal practices at national level

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s record as governor of Lagos State, describing his administration’s fiscal policies as a system of industrialised taxation rather than economic transformation.

The party, which accused the president of failing to translate Lagos State’s substantial revenue earnings into commensurate infrastructure and social development, said his record in the state should not be presented as a model for national economic transformation ahead of the January 2027 presidential election.

The NDC National Campaign Council, in a statement issued Monday and signed by its Deputy Spokesperson, Sony Neme, challenged promoters of Tinubu’s presidential ambition to explain how the enormous revenue generated by Lagos during his administration was utilised.

It argued that the economic foundations of Lagos, including the Apapa and Tin Can Island seaports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Third Mainland Bridge, predated Tinubu’s administration, noting that most of the infrastructure was developed by the Federal Government before 1991.

According to the party, Lagos’ economic growth was largely driven by its inherited infrastructure and the entrepreneurial activities of Nigerians from across the country, rather than the policies of any particular governor since 1999.

“Peel away the carefully manufactured folklore, and citizens across the country have every right to ask: where is Lagos money?” the statement queried.

The opposition party alleged that what emerged under successive administrations in Lagos after 1999 was an aggressive revenue-generation system rather than the industrialisation and broad-based economic development being projected by the president’s supporters.

It maintained that despite the substantial amounts generated through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Value Added Tax (VAT), alongside considerable borrowing, the state continued to grapple with infrastructure deficiencies and inadequate social services.

The NDC also raised questions about the reported outsourcing of Lagos State’s tax collection to Alpha-Beta Consulting, allegedly at a 10 per cent commission.

It cited court filings in 2020 which allegedly raised questions about more than N20 billion in unauthorised transfers, as well as past Senate testimony by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, in which he reportedly described corruption allegations involving the former Lagos governor as being of an “international dimension”.

However, the party did not provide further details of the judicial proceedings or establish the outcome of the allegations in its statement.

It further contrasted the development of luxury projects such as Eko Atlantic City with the challenges confronting several mainland communities, including recurrent flooding, inadequate healthcare facilities and the unfulfilled promise of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The NDC argued that Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, should be benchmarked against major African cities such as Cairo, Kigali, Algiers, Rabat, Nairobi and Cape Town, rather than assessed solely against other Nigerian cities.

The campaign council expressed concern that the president was allegedly reproducing at the national level the fiscal management approach it attributed to his administration in Lagos.

It listed mounting public debt, increased taxation and what it described as inadequate transparency as some of the challenges confronting Nigerians under the Tinubu administration.

The party argued that these policies had imposed additional burdens on citizens without corresponding improvements in their living conditions and infrastructure.

“Even more concerning, President Tinubu has now transported this exact opaque style of fiscal management to the national level, where mounting debt, heavy taxation, and lack of transparency continue to burden citizens without commensurate development,” it stated.

The NDC, therefore, called on Nigerians to scrutinise the president’s governance record in Lagos and at the national level as the country approaches the January 2027 general election.

It urged voters to consider the party’s presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whom it said represented its proposed alternative of transparent and people-centred governance.