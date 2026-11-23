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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Gobir Trust Foundation has concluded plans to provide free medical outreach to over 500 indigenes of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, as part of a move to remember the 30th year anniversary of the death of the scion of Gobir family, Ambassador Abubakar Garba Gobir.

Late Gobir died in 1996 after retiring from public service where he served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, India, Burma (now Myanmar), Thailand, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

His family however deemed it fit to unveil a foundation tagged Gobir Trust Foundation so as to continue with the legacy of the late diplomat.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Monday by the organisers said that the unveiling of the foundation would assist the family in remembering late Gobir not only for the offices he held, but also for the values he represented and the legacy of service he left behind.

The statement said a two-day programme, scheduled for Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 2026, will feature special prayers, the inauguration of the newly completed Sarkin Gobir Mosque, the public unveiling of the Gobir Trust Foundation and a free medical outreach targeting 500 beneficiaries.

The activities will take place at the Sarkin Gobir Compound, Ilorin, exactly three decades after the ambassador’s passing.

Beyond the remembrance of the distinguished father and patriarch, the foundation stated that the anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of a generation of Nigerian public servants whose commitment to education, professionalism and national development helped shape the institutions of modern Nigeria.

The foundation therefore pledged to continue with the legacies of the late diplomat to the people of Ilorin Emirate.