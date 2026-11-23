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A Coalition of Maritime and Energy Consultants in Nigerian has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, accusing him of poor governance, administrative shortcomings and failure to adequately reposition the nation’s ports since assuming office in July 2024.

The coalition argued that the president’s determination to transform Nigeria’s maritime sector and establish the country as a leading maritime and logistics hub requires competent, transparent and result-oriented leadership at the NPA, insisting that retaining Dantsoho could undermine the administration’s ambitious reform agenda.

The spokesperson, who signed a press statement on behalf of various groups, Mr. Danjuma Yakubu, alleged that the NPA under the current management had become associated with a succession of controversies, procurement questions, institutional accountability concerns and operational challenges, rather than the decisive transformation expected from an agency central to Nigeria’s economic development.

The group specifically cited the controversy surrounding the reported $25 million emergency dredging contract for the Warri-Escravos Channel in 2025, which attracted questions over the procurement process, the emergency justification and the extent of compliance with established public procurement requirements.

Although the NPA subsequently defended the contract, insisting that due process was followed under the Public Procurement Act, the coalition maintained that the controversy reinforced the need for greater transparency.

It also referenced “media investigations questioning the NPA’s multi-billion-naira budgetary allocations, particularly expenditures relating to dredging, consultancy services, environmental sanitation, conferences and other administrative activities”.

According to the coalition, “The scale of such allocations demands independent scrutiny, comprehensive disclosure and demonstrable evidence of value for public money.

“Another major concern is the unresolved controversy surrounding expired port concession agreements and terminal leases. Recent investigations have revealed that several terminal operators continue to operate under agreements that expired years ago, with some dating back to 2016 and 2021. The absence of published terminal-by-terminal performance audits and clear timelines for concluding the reviews has further heightened concerns about transparency and regulatory certainty.

“Such prolonged uncertainty over concession agreements could discourage fresh investments, delay terminal modernisation, weaken competition and deprive the government of potential revenue. It questioned why a critical institution such as the NPA should continue to operate within an environment where fundamental contractual and regulatory issues remain unresolved.”

It also.stated that there were also reports of procurement-related disputes and alleged administrative lapses involving the Authority, including questions raised by contractors and other stakeholders.

The coalition said reported controversies, alongside parliamentary oversight concerns, reinforced the need for an independent assessment of the management’s stewardship.

On operational efficiency, it said it is very ridiculous that Nigerian Ports continue to suffer from congestion, high charges, prolonged cargo clearance and inadequate infrastructure, despite the passage of considerable time since Dantsoho’s appointment.

The coalition stated that industry reports have put cargo dwell time at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports at between 18 and 21 days, compared with a global benchmark of approximately four days, while port charges have been reported to be 30 to 40 per cent higher than those of competing regional ports.

“Also, our coalition is in great worries over the concerns raised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council over the economic losses associated with persistent port inefficiencies. The continued challenges undermine the government’s efforts to improve the business environment, reduce the cost of doing business and attract foreign investment,” the statement read further.

The coalition maintained that the combination of procurement controversies, concession uncertainties, administrative concerns and operational inefficiencies raises serious questions about the capacity of the current NPA leadership to deliver the institutional transformation required at this critical moment in the country’s maritime development.

It recalled that President Tinubu had demonstrated renewed commitment to expanding Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, including the November 2026 approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State and the development of the Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State.

The president also approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State, while the Federal Government has approved the modernisation of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports, in addition to the Apapa and Tin Can Island modernisation programme.

According to the coalition, “These initiatives represent significant opportunities for economic diversification, employment generation, regional trade expansion and increased government revenue.”

It, however, warned that: “Infrastructure investments alone would not deliver the desired results without a competent NPA management capable of coordinating the projects, attracting investors, enforcing concession agreements and ensuring efficient port operations.”

It therefore urged President Tinubu to look beyond political considerations and appoint a more capable maritime professional with proven administrative competence, integrity and a clear understanding of contemporary port management.

“Such an individual must be prepared to confront entrenched inefficiencies, enforce accountability, accelerate digital transformation and establish an investor-friendly environment across the nation’s maritime corridors,” the coalition suggested.

The group stressed that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda must not be jeopardised by avoidable leadership shortcomings in strategic government institutions, warning that the “NPA cannot afford to become the weakest link in an administration that has publicly demonstrated its ambition to reposition Nigeria’s maritime economy”.

It consequently appealed to the president to “consider an immediate leadership change at the Nigerian Ports Authority”, insisting that “the country needs a new direction, fresh energy and accountable leadership capable of translating the president’s maritime vision into measurable results”.

The coalition maintained that the removal of Dantsoho would send a strong message that the Tinubu administration would not compromise institutional performance and public accountability in its quest for lasting reforms.