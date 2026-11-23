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A Deputy Director of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) on Monday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that four suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), standing trial for the alleged kidnapping and killing of a Department of State Services (DSS) operative, Ekpeyong Owoh, voluntarily confessed to the crime.

The lawyer, Mmaduabuchi, who is attached to LACON’s Anambra State office, stated this while testifying as the second prosecution witness (PW-2) in the ongoing trial-within-trial before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

She told the court that she witnessed the statement-taking sessions of the four defendants at the DSS office in Awka, Anambra State, including the audio-visual recordings, and maintained that they voluntarily confessed to committing terrorism.

Led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the witness said her presence during the sessions was in compliance with the law and that she did not participate in the interrogation of the defendants.

“I only went there because I was supposed to be there to witness the taking of their statements in compliance with the provisions of the constitution,” she said.

She dismissed suggestions that the defendants might have been tortured into making the statements, insisting that her professional responsibility would not permit her to witness such treatment.

“I think it will not be reasonable that I will say that I will be there to witness how they were being tortured as a Deputy Director of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, all four defendants made their statements voluntarily, adding that their fundamental rights were not violated during the process.

“That was why I was there. They voluntarily made their statements.

“They were asked whether they don’t want to make statements or they want to and if they did not want to, they would have said no, and nothing will happen.

“And if they said no and they were forced, that is when I will protect them,” she explained.

Under cross-examination by counsel to the first and second defendants, K.C. Ekwe, the witness said she had been in legal practice for 21 years.

“I have been practising for 21 years now. I was called in 2003,” she said.

When asked about the official opening hours of the DSS office, she replied: “I don’t work with DSS. I work with Legal Aid Council. So it is somebody who works with DSS that will know that.”

The deputy director reiterated that the council’s responsibility was to defend vulnerable persons in society and protect their rights.

“This work I am doing, I don’t choose to do it. It is the provisions of the law,” she added.

Also responding to questions from Geoffrey Oputa, counsel to the third and fourth defendants, on the circumstances surrounding the statement-taking sessions, the witness said she could not recall the exact dates because of the numerous cases handled by the council daily.

She, however, maintained that the defendants appeared calm and showed no signs of having been beaten or tortured.

“They were okay. They were not looking beaten. They were sound even the DSS that interviewed them joked with them.

“With the kind of job I do, I will not be there while they were being tortured,” she said.

Following the conclusion of her testimony, Justice Abdulmalik discharged the witness from the box.

The trial-within-trial was ordered after the defendants, through their lawyers, challenged the admissibility of their alleged confessional statements, insisting that they were not made voluntarily.

The Federal Government had opened its case on November 11, when a DSS investigator, identified as “AAA” for security reasons, testified as the first prosecution witness and tendered the defendants’ alleged confessional statements and audio-visual recordings.

The four defendants — Michael Okafor, also known as Onyechimeleze; Chinedu Chukwudozie, alias Kante; Chibunna Olisa; and Chigozie Olisa, also known as Ability — are facing a six-count charge bordering on terrorism and kidnapping.

They were arraigned before Justice Abdulmalik on September 28 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to commit acts of terrorism and kidnapped Owoh in 2022 while he was travelling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Awka, Anambra State.

They were further accused of taking the DSS operative hostage and killing him.

The prosecution also accused them of belonging to the proscribed IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as unlawfully possessing firearms, including an AK-47 rifle and a pump-action gun, in connection with the alleged offences.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until December 7 and 8 for the defendants to open and conclude their defence, following an agreement by counsel.

The judge warned that any defence witness who failed to appear on the adjourned dates would have their testimony foreclosed.