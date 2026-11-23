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The failure of the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to file a court document on time stalled proceedings on Monday in his ongoing trial for alleged cyber crime offence before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawyer who represented Sowore on November 17 when the case was last heard, Reuben Adakole, had pledged to file before the next hearing date, his client’s response to an application filed by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), seeking to set aside a subpoena issued on him at the defendant’s instance.

The politician is being prosecuted by by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his August 2025 published posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, describing President Tinubu as a “criminal” and accusing him of lying about the level of corruption in the country.

When the case was called, Sowore’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) said his colleagues were experiencing hiccups in filing the defendant’s counter affidavit at the court’s registry.

Olumide-Fusika said he learnt that there was a problem generating Remita by those in charge at the court’s registry. He sought a short stand down to enable his colleagues complete the filing.

Responding, Prof. Amupitan’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), expressed disappointment that the defence team elected to file its response on Monday when it ought to have done so earlier.

Izinyon recalled that on November 17, Adakole pledged to file the defendant’s response before the next date, wondering why he had to delay till Monday.

He added that instead of filing the response, the defendant chose to file a notice of preliminary objection, which he served on him last Friday, forcing him to work throughout the weekend on a reply, which he filed before the court commenced sitting on Monday and served on the defendant.

While both lawyers were still trying to figure out how to proceed and the judge, Justice Mohammed Umar suggested that they return on Tuesday. At that point, one of Olumide-Fusika’s colleagues rushed into the courtroom with the newly filed documents, following which the defence lawyer handed a copy to Izinyon.

Izinyon scoured the documents and said it included a counter-affidavit and written address.

He said he would require time to study them and file a reply either before the court’s registry closes on Monday or early before the court commences sitting on Tuesday.

Without an objection from the prosecuting lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), Justice Umar adjourned till Tuesday for hearing.

The counter-affidavit and preliminary objection filed by Sowore are against an application filed Prof Amupitan, seeking to set aside the subpoena issued at Sowore’s instance.

Sowore said he wants the INEC Chairman to attend court as his witness and produce certain documents, including the academic credentials submitted to the electoral agency by President Tinubu.

On the last date, Izinyon said his client wants the subpoena set aside on grounds of alleged irregularities.

He also faulted the claim by Sowore’s lawyer, Reuben Adakole, that his client filed an application to amend the subpoena.

Izinyon argued that Sowore’s lawyer could not introduce another application to amend the subpoena without properly addressing the existing irregularities.

He further argued that Adakole should first clarify whether Sowore intended to withdraw the original subpoena or proceed with the application to amend it.

Izinyon contended that the subpoena could not simply be altered by Sowore without an appropriate order by the court.