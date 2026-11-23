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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A new initiative, WhoIsWho in Africa, has been unveiled in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, with the aim of identifying, celebrating and documenting Africans whose achievements and contributions are shaping society.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Mohammed Olawale, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, said the platform seeks to build a credible directory of accomplished Africans while preserving their stories and legacies for future generations.

Olawale said the initiative was inspired by concerns over society’s growing emphasis on wealth, popularity and visibility, often without adequate attention to the values and processes behind success.

He explained that the platform would promote excellence built on integrity, discipline, hard work and legitimate achievements.

“We are not against success, wealth or ambition. We believe, however, that the process matters just as much as the result. The end does not automatically justify the means,” he said.

According to him, Africa has many individuals who have built successful businesses, transformed industries and contributed significantly to society, but whose stories remain largely untold.

He said the platform would profile accomplished individuals across various sectors, including business, public service, entertainment, education, healthcare, technology, agriculture, sports, philanthropy, arts and culture.

Olawale noted that selection would be based on merit, verifiable achievements, societal impact, leadership, innovation and integrity, adding that members of the public, professional associations and institutions would be encouraged to nominate deserving individuals.

“Visibility alone is not achievement, and wealth alone is not a measure of excellence. Recognition must be earned through substance, credible accomplishments and verifiable contributions,” he stated.

Speaking on the objectives of the initiative, he said it would provide young Africans with positive role models while creating opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs to gain visibility and establish meaningful connections.

He added that researchers, students and future generations would also benefit from a growing record of African achievements and contributions.

On the challenges facing the initiative, Olawale identified the verification of individuals’ accomplishments across different professions and African countries as a major responsibility, stressing the need to establish structures that would safeguard the platform’s credibility.

“One of the biggest challenges is establishing the credibility and structure required for an initiative of this scale,” he said.

On sustainability, he disclosed that the organisation would explore institutional partnerships, corporate sponsorships, strategic collaborations, publications and profiling services, while maintaining a clear distinction between earned recognition and commercial visibility.

He said the immediate plans included developing a comprehensive African directory, profiling exceptional individuals, introducing recognition programmes and publishing an annual WhoIsWho in Africa publication.

According to him, the long-term plans include mentorship programmes, leadership conversations and networking engagements designed to connect accomplished Africans with younger generations, as well as expanding the initiative beyond Nigeria to other parts of the continent.

Advising young Africans, Olawale urged them to uphold integrity, discipline and meaningful contributions rather than measure success by popularity or material possessions.

“A successful life should not be measured only by what you acquire, but also by what you contribute and the lives you improve,” he said.