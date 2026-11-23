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. The Presidential Wave and the Senatorial Choice

By Anayo Agu

Some politicians approach elections as a lottery—a game of chance rather than a serious quest for public service and an opportunity to make a lasting difference in their constituencies, states, and nation. They count on spontaneous social movements, shifting public sentiments, and political developments to carry them into elective office, sometimes without sufficient consideration of their capabilities, preparedness, or the responsibilities they seek.

Nigeria saw the electoral force of such a movement in 2023, when enthusiasm for Peter Obi and the Obidient movement reshaped the political landscape, particularly in the Southeast. As the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections approach, yesterday’s adversaries are discovering common interests. Emerging coalitions, rainbow or rainstorm, are bringing together politicians whose ambitions once seemed irreconcilable.

The experience of 2023 partly explains these alliances. Winning on the strength of a popular movement still leaves voters, now benefiting from hindsight, with an important question: Does a candidate counting on an electoral lottery or political windfall possess the capabilities, sincerity of purpose, and commitment to discharge the responsibilities of the public office being sought?

Osita Ngwu As A Distinguished Senator

A senator’s primary responsibilities include lawmaking, representation, oversight of government institutions and scrutiny of public expenditure. In Nigeria, constituency projects often dominate assessments of legislative performance. That emphasis reflects gaps in electoral literacy, the complexities of our evolving democracy and structural biases in our federal system.

Ngwu served as Senate Minority Whip until his April 2026 defection from the PDP to the APC. His committee roles have included chairing the Senate Committee on Air Force and serving as vice-chairman of the Committee on Local Content. His move followed that of Governor Peter Mbah and much of Enugu State’s political leadership amid the PDP’s prolonged internal crises. It was a strategic realignment that cost him the whip position. The gains include greater political certainty, proactive involvement in the ongoing realignment of political forces, and the broader scope of his new party.

Ngwu’s legislative record includes bills on healthcare infrastructure, entrepreneurial development, public procurement, agricultural research and digital assets. Among them are the Health Infrastructure Development Agency Bill and the National Entrepreneurial Development Institute Bill.

In March 2025, Ngwu sponsored a motion challenging abuses in the application of the federal character principle to public-sector recruitment, promotions and appointments. The Senate resolved to investigate compliance. The broader question of equity extends to the distribution of federal infrastructure, institutions and development opportunities. Perceived inequities in that distribution have fueled longstanding grievances, agitations, and accusations of marginalization.

Following a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in October 2026, Ngwu sponsored a motion on aircraft maintenance, aviation safety, operational standards and public expenditure. The Senate directed its relevant committees to investigate. Closer to home, he called for urgent federal intervention on the dangerous Ninth Mile–Ugwu Onyeama–Abakpa stretch of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

These interventions demonstrate Ngwu’s conscientious engagement with his legislative responsibilities. Their ultimate value will depend on legislative progress, presidential assent for bills where applicable, and the outcomes of Senate motions and oversight activities. His record to date attests to considerable resourcefulness in the discharge of his legislative duties.

A First-Term Scorecard On Campaign Promises

Ngwu’s Media Office listed 18 verifiable road interventions and four market projects at various stages in its June 2025 scorecard. It recorded the completion of the Egede modern market and the first phase of the Umuavulu–Enu Abor road, with streetlights on both sides. Work was ongoing on the Ihe–Ogugu–Ogbaku link road and the produce market at Okpome, Agbada Nenwe. A November 2026 borehole inventory lists a total of 34 borehole sites across Enugu West.

Of the 15 scholarships to the Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, three were allocated to each local government area. The Kit the School Child initiative began with 20,000 beneficiaries, evenly divided between primary and secondary schools, and provided uniforms, footwear and books.

The Enugu West Academy (EWA) runs a highly systematized education programme offering free JAMB preparation and mentorship classes through 27 centers across Enugu West, reaching more than 4,000 students annually. Its pioneer scholars received ₦81 million in scholarships, while the second batch benefited from ₦250 million in scholarships and bursaries. A third batch of awards is expected soon.

According to the Enugu West Academy’s reported admission records, 1,215 students gained admission to Enugu State University of Science and Technology, 867 to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 120 to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and 81 collectively to Ebonyi State University and the federal university in Ebonyi State, alongside others admitted to polytechnics and colleges.

Beyond these figures, the Academy is expanding opportunities for first-generation university students, helping thousands of young people move away from the risks of street life and towards education, purposeful engagement and a better-prepared future.

Ngwu also established walk-in offices in all five local government areas, giving constituents a place to raise concerns and follow up on requests between elections. Taken together, the spread and variety of his interventions and the attention given to particular communities point to a sincere and diligent effort to make representation more inclusive and equitable. They show an understanding of local needs and a willingness to respond in practical ways.

Fulfilling Political Promises Under Financial Constraints

Nigeria’s difficulties with revenue collection, budget implementation and capital releases have slowed development projects nationwide. In December 2025, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning disclosed plans to release 30 percent of the 2025 capital budget that year and carry the remaining 70 percent into 2026.

Those same funding constraints affect constituency projects across the country, as well as programs run by federal ministries and agencies. Senators have no direct control over treasury releases or the execution of federally funded projects. In Enugu West, several road, water and other infrastructure projects remain under way or have faced delays amid these financial pressures. A fair assessment of Ngwu’s performance must take these nationwide funding constraints into account.

Looking Ahead: The Election And Businesses Of 2027

If performance alone decided elections, Senator Osita Ngwu would have good reason to be confident of a second term. Voters, however, can be persuaded or induced to change their minds at any time, and even candidates with a strong record can be surprised on election day. Campaigns give candidates the opportunity to tell their stories, correct misinformation, respond to opposition propaganda, answer questions raised by their opponents, and renew their case for continued public support. In politics as in business, your chances of being retained depend on the value people see in your work, your ability to sustain it and how difficult it might be for someone else to exceed your performance.

A second term would allow Ngwu to build on his parliamentary experience, knowledge of Senate procedures and working relationships across party lines. These advantages could help him strengthen legislative cooperation and work with federal institutions to complete ongoing projects and secure new ones for Enugu West.

Another presidential wave may shape the election. Enugu West still has a senatorial choice of its own to make. Our interactions indicate that the case for returning Ngwu rests on his legislative record, what his interventions have meant for constituents and what he proposes to complete, initiate, and deliver in a second term. Voters and socio-political influencers are encouraged to weigh that record and agenda alongside the promises and capabilities of the other candidates.

From my observations, Ngwu’s cordial relationships across political divides have helped maintain peaceful political engagement in Enugu West during this campaign and election season. As former President Goodluck Jonathan recently reminded Nigerians, no political ambition or electoral victory is worth the loss of innocent lives.

Whatever our political differences, we share an interest in effective legislation, accountable public institutions, and development that makes a measurable difference in the lives of the people of Enugu West in particular, Enugu State, and Nigeria as a whole.

The ultimate question is whether Senator Osita Ngwu has earned a second term on the strength of his first-term performance. Our interactions and the feedback we have received have been favorable, but what matters most is what happens at polling booths across Enugu West on January 16, 2027. The voters will decide.

*Dr. Anayo Agu writes from Lagos