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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The sustained operational pressure exerted by air assets of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), on terrorist elements through a series of intelligence-led precision air strikes across the theatre has resulted in the killing of 37 terrorists and the destruction of their logistics assets, the Nigerian military has said.

The military also disclosed that, between 16 and 23 November 2026, OPHK air assets conducted six precision air strikes across five locations, neutralising 37 terrorists, as confirmed by Battle Damage Assessments (BDA), and destroying four terrorist vehicles.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the operations also destroyed a terrorist building and a staging target, disrupted suspected improvised explosive device (IED) activities and further degraded terrorist capabilities, with reports of injuries and the flight of surviving elements from targeted locations.

Captain Goni said the successive air interdiction missions, conducted on the basis of credible intelligence and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), targeted terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets across Monguno Local Government Area (LGA), Kerenoa and Fage in Marte LGA, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa LGA.

He gave details of the operations as follows: “On 16 November 2026, following verified intelligence indicating that approximately 40 terrorists were moving north-east of Monguno to attack our troops, a pre-emptive strike was carried out. BDA indicated that 10 terrorists were neutralised, while several others sustained injuries.

“In another operation on 17 November 2026, an ISR asset conducting surveillance over Arina Chiki identified a terrorist staging area where elements were reportedly planning an attack on our defensive positions. A precision air strike was subsequently conducted. BDA confirmed the destruction of the targeted building, with no further movement observed within the structure.

“On 20 November 2026, an Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) asset conducting surveillance over Kerenoa sighted two terrorist vehicles parked near a tree. The targets were engaged with a precision strike, and subsequent BDA confirmed the destruction of both vehicles.

“Similarly, on 20 November 2026, an ISTAR asset operating over the Fage general area sighted a terrorist vehicle at an identified IED assembly location, where preparations were reportedly under way to lay an ambush along a troop movement route. The vehicle was immediately engaged in a precision strike and successfully destroyed, thereby disrupting terrorist IED-related activities in the area.

“Furthermore, on 23 November 2026, an ISTAR asset conducting surveillance over the Tumbuma Baba general area identified a terrorist vehicle following verified intelligence about terrorist activities in the location. A precision strike was subsequently conducted, with BDA confirming the destruction of the vehicle. Two suspected terrorists were also observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure.

“In a follow-up offensive operation within the Tumbuma area, a persistent ISR asset tracked the two suspected terrorists to a gathering of six other terrorists taking cover under a tree. After additional terrorists joined the gathering, a precision strike was conducted against the identified terrorist position. BDA confirmed the neutralisation of all eight terrorists, with no further movement observed at the location.”

These successes, the spokesperson said, underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led air operations and sustained ISR in degrading terrorist capabilities and disrupting their movements and logistics across the theatre.

Captain Goni said Operation Hadin Kai commended the professionalism of its air and intelligence components and reaffirmed its commitment to sustained offensive operations in synergy with ground forces to defeat terrorism, restore lasting peace and create a secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive across the North-East.

The Task Force also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information in support of ongoing operations.