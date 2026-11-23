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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Stakeholders from creek communities across Nigeria have called for special development plan for coastal settlements and increased investment in the blue economy to unlock the economic potential of the Niger Delta.

The demand formed part of the resolutions contained in a 30-point communiqué issued after the 2026 Creek to Creek Movement Summit held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The summit, organised by the Creek-to-Creek Movement to unite creek communities, empower youths and women and promote sustainable development, was themed ‘Unity, Prosperity and Renewed Hope Across the Creeks.’

The communiqué, signed by the Founder/Director-General of the movement, Chief Mike Ayapaye, and Deputy Director-General, Okiemute Onovughakpo, stressed that creek communities were not merely remote settlements but critical components of Nigeria’s economic development.

“Nigeria cannot fully realise its economic potential while neglecting the creeks which help to sustain it,” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholders argued that the creeks and waterways connect coastal communities to the Atlantic economy and should therefore occupy a strategic position in the Federal Government’s blue economy agenda.

They called for increased investment in commercial fisheries, aquaculture, fish processing, marine transportation, port services, shipbuilding and repairs, coastal tourism, renewable energy and marine research.

The summit also advocated a shift from subsistence fishing to modern deep-sea commercial fisheries through access to technology, cold storage, processing facilities, financing and markets.

On infrastructure, the stakeholders commended state governors for efforts to improve water transportation and urged the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as originally planned, alongside the 415-kilometre East-West Road.

The movement further called for environmental restoration to be treated as an economic priority, with stronger pollution prevention, remediation, mangrove restoration, improved waste management, coastal protection and climate adaptation.

It also urged the private sector to invest deliberately in peaceful and prosperous host communities while encouraging successful sons and daughters of the creeks to channel investments back into their communities.

The summit noted that development of the region should extend beyond oil and gas to include modular refineries, power generation, mini-LNG, LPG, CNG, petrochemicals and fertiliser industries.

Recalling the 1957 Willinks Commission, the stakeholders said its recommendation for special treatment of the Niger Delta remained relevant nearly seven decades later.

Earlier, Ayapaye said the movement was founded on the belief that every creek community deserved to be recognised and included in national development.

“Creek to Creek means that when one creek rises, all creeks must rise too. When one child succeeds, it becomes a victory for all of us,” he said.

The summit also resolved to establish a Niger Delta Investment and Development Fund to mobilise and invest resources from government, the private sector, communities, corporate organisations and development partners under appropriate regulatory oversight.

