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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in the strongest possible terms a purported letter circulating on social media, allegedly written by the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directing the commission to ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda, in a statement issued Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, described the letter titled, ‘Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ as desperate and reckless.

The chairman noted that the unsigned letter, dated November 22, 2026, contained an outrageous and entirely fabricated claim that the APC leadership expects INEC to deploy its institutional mechanisms, administrative frameworks and operational capacities to ensure the declaration of President Tinubu as the winner of the 2027 presidential election.

The party categorically stated that the purported letter did not emanate from Yilwatda, was not authored by him, and has absolutely nothing to do with the national chairman or his office.

Yilwatda noted: “It is a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the national chairman, the APC and the democratic process.”

The chairman maintained that the writer of the shameful document has demonstrated a disturbing level of irresponsibility, dishonesty and desperation by attempting to manufacture a scandal around the APC leadership and the nation’s electoral institution.

He added: “The decision to circulate such an explosive allegation under the guise of an official communication, without a signature, authentication or any credible indication of its origin, exposes the hollowness, deceit and cowardice of its author.

“The absence of a signature is particularly telling. It is a glaring indication of the writer’s lack of credibility, accountability and seriousness, and reinforces the suspicion that the document was deliberately concocted to mislead the public, provoke needless controversy and damage the reputation of the party’s national chairman.

“Beyond its fraudulent content, the purported letter is a gross departure from the established internal procedures, communication protocols and administrative processes of the APC.”

Yilwatda stressed that it is inconceivable that a communication of such grave significance would be issued by the national chairman outside the established channels and procedures of the party.

He said: “The document is therefore not only false but also fundamentally inconsistent with the institutional processes and standards of the APC.

“The APC will not allow faceless individuals, political mischief-makers and purveyors of fabricated information to drag its leadership into disrepute through the circulation of fictitious documents.

“We condemn the author of this despicable letter in the strongest possible terms and challenge those responsible to come out of hiding, take ownership of their actions and provide verifiable evidence for their claims, rather than hiding behind anonymity to spread falsehoods and create distrust in democratic institutions.”

For the avoidance of doubt, Yilwatda said the APC remained firmly committed to a peaceful, transparent, free and fair electoral process in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

He stressed that the ruling party believes in the sanctity of the ballot, the independence of INEC and the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without intimidation, manipulation or interference.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles. At campaign rallies and public engagements across the country, the president has repeatedly urged Nigerians, particularly eligible voters, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercise their civic responsibility,” Yilwatda said.

He emphasised that this was a clear demonstration of his confidence in the democratic process and his belief that electoral legitimacy must come from the will of the people, freely expressed through the ballot.

The chairman said the APC is a party that respects democratic institutions, upholds constitutional order and believes that electoral victory must be earned through the support and mandate of Nigerians.

“No fabricated letter, malicious insinuation or desperate attempt at political blackmail will distract us from our commitment to democratic values, peaceful elections and the continued engagement of Nigerians in the electoral process,” Yilwatda insisted.

He urged the public, the media and all Nigerians to disregard the purported letter in its entirety and refrain from giving credence to a document that is unsigned, unauthenticated and wholly disowned by the national chairman.

The chairman said the APC would continue to campaign on its record, its vision and its commitment to the Nigerian people.

Yilwatda assured Nigerians that the party would approach the 2027 elections with confidence, discipline and respect for the democratic process, saying the party remained convinced that the ultimate decision rests with the Nigerian electorate.

He said the APC would not be intimidated by fabricated documents, nor would it be drawn into the sinister agenda of faceless individuals seeking to undermine its leadership and democratic institutions.