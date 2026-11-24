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By Kari Tukur

If access to finance alone was enough to grow a small business, every funded enterprise would succeed.

A business can secure a loan, increase inventory or invest in equipment and still struggle to attract customers, manage cash flow or grow sustainably. Without the ability to reach customers, manage cash flow, accept payments and adapt to changing market conditions, access to finance alone may do little to improve long-term prospects.

This is why the conversation around Nigeria’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) needs to evolve. For years, discussions about supporting small businesses have centred on access to finance, and rightly so. Financing remains a significant challenge for many entrepreneurs. But access to capital is only one part of the growth equation, it cannot sit apart from the digital capabilities, skills and market access that support sustainable growth.

Finance must be matched with business capability

Access to finance remains a challenge for many Nigerian MSMEs, and efforts to expand funding are both necessary and welcome. The World Bank’s FINCLUDE initiative, for example, includes a $500 million financing package designed to expand access to finance for 250,000 MSMEs while mobilising an additional $1.89 billion in private capital.

But capital is not always the factor that determines whether a business grows.

Many entrepreneurs operate in environments where attracting customers, managing inventory, reaching new markets and navigating day-to-day operational challenges can be just as significant as securing funding. In those situations, access to finance may create opportunity, but whether that opportunity translates into growth depends on the strength of the business itself.

This is why some businesses are able to scale quickly after receiving funding while others struggle to gain momentum. The difference often lies not in the amount of capital received, but in the capabilities surrounding it, understanding customers, managing cash flow, using technology effectively and making informed business decisions.

The most effective interventions increasingly combine access to finance with business support, digital adoption, skills development and improved market access. These elements reinforce one another. When they operate in isolation, their impact is often limited.

Digital payments can do more than move money

For many MSMEs, the value of digital payments is often underestimated. Entrepreneurs tend to think of them primarily as a way to receive money from customers. In reality, they can create one of a business’s most valuable assets: data.

One of the most practical ways digital capability can support a business is through the records it creates. When businesses accept digital payments, they create records that can help them understand sales patterns, monitor performance and make more informed decisions. Those same records can also provide financial institutions with greater visibility into business activity.

A 2026 World Bank study of nearly 50,000 firms across 101 economies found that businesses receiving electronic payments were less likely to be fully credit-constrained than those relying solely on cash.

While digital payments do not guarantee access to financing, the bigger lesson is that digitisation creates value beyond efficiency. It helps businesses generate insights, build credibility and participate more effectively in the formal economy.

Entrepreneurs are already thinking beyond finance

Perhaps the most interesting finding from Mastercard’s 2026 SME Confidence Index is that Nigerian entrepreneurs are seeking much more than credit.

Among the SMEs surveyed, 79% prioritised training and upskilling, 78% prioritised business digitisation and 69% cited access to finance as priorities for growth. At the same time, all respondents said digital and online payments were important to business growth.

Taken together, these findings tell an important story. Entrepreneurs are not choosing between finance, technology and skills. They see them as connected requirements for building a stronger business.

Many businesses have already begun adapting. The survey found that 67% accepted mobile payments, while more than half operated across both physical and online channels.

The next challenge is ensuring that these capabilities translate into stronger business outcomes. A payment channel should support sales and record keeping; digital tools should solve practical operating challenges; and training should help business owners and their employees use those tools with confidence.

Partnerships must connect the ecosystem

No single organisation can meet every MSME need. Supporting MSME growth requires coordination across the ecosystem.

This was a central theme to emerge from discussions at the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) MSME Growth Forum.

A business owner may not wake up thinking about payments, access to finance or marketing as distinct priorities. Their focus is growth, attracting customers, increasing sales, managing cash flow and expanding operations. The challenge is that these outcomes depend on multiple capabilities working together.

A marketing campaign may create demand, but that demand is difficult to convert if customers cannot pay easily. A business may gain access to financing, but struggle to repay that loan if it cannot reach new customers. Strong sales performance may generate revenue, but opportunities for future growth can remain out of reach if those transactions are not captured in ways that help build a financial track record.

This interconnected reality was reflected throughout discussions at the forum. Payments, access to finance and marketing are often treated as separate interventions, but for entrepreneurs they are parts of the same business growth journey.

That is why collaboration across the ecosystem matters. Government and development agencies, financial institutions, technology companies and business support organisations each play a different role, but the greatest impact comes when those roles are aligned around the needs of the entrepreneur rather than around individual programmes or products.

The Mastercard-SMEDAN collaboration reflects this thinking. Through the memorandum of understanding signed at thefForum, Mastercard and SMEDAN are working together to support SME digitisation and strengthen opportunities for entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The objective goes beyond helping businesses adopt digital tools. It is about helping entrepreneurs build capabilities that support growth, whether through accepting digital payments, improving record-keeping, reaching new customers, strengthening financial management or becoming better positioned to access future opportunities.

Because entrepreneurs do not experience growth in silos and support for them should not be delivered in silos either.

The next measure of progress is business growth

Nigeria’s MSMEs need finance, but they also need the capabilities and connections that turn finance into productive investment. That requires a shift from delivering individual interventions to building an ecosystem in which technology, skills, finance and market access reinforce one another.

At Mastercard, we believe technology is most valuable when it helps people and businesses participate more fully in the economy. That is why our work with partners such as SMEDAN is focused not only on expanding access, but also on strengthening capability.

Ultimately, progress should be measured not only by the amount of credit disbursed, the number of businesses trained or the products introduced. It should also be measured by whether more entrepreneurs can manage their operations effectively, understand their performance, reach customers and build sustainable businesses.

Nigeria has no shortage of entrepreneurial ambition. The task ahead is to match that ambition with an ecosystem that gives businesses the tools, skills, finance and market access to grow.