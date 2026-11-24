Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian equities market commenced the new week on a negative note, as ustained selling pressure in First Holdco Plc and 38 others dragged the market lower by N767billion.

At the close of trades, First Holdco dropped by 2.1 per cent while the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 1,181.84 basis points or 0.48 per cent to close at 246,478.90 basis points. The Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -3.1per cent and +58.4per cent, respectively..

The market capitalisation of listed equities declined by N767 billion to close at N160.04 trillion.

Sectoral performance was bearish, as the Banking (-1.4per cent), Consumer Goods (-0.9per cent), Industrial Goods (-0.5per cent) and Oil & Gas (-0.2per cent) indices declined, while the Insurance (+2.8per cent) index advanced.

Market sentiment remained negative, with 39 decliners, outnumbering 20 advancers. Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria and Cornerstone Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N30.80 and N5.50 respectively, while AIICO Insurance followed with a gain of 9.87 per cent to close at N4.34, per share.

Linkage Assurance appreciated by 9.80 per cent to close at N1.68, while Africa Prudential rose by 8.80 per cent to close at N11.75, per share.

On the other hand, Fortis Global Insurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.62, per share. Julius Berger Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.97 per cent to close at N279.80, while Livestock Feeds lost 9.85 per cent to close at N12.35, per share.

International Breweries lost 9.41 per cent to close at N9.15, while NPF Microfinance Bank depreciated by 9.28 per cent to close at N4.40, per share.

However, the total volume traded increased by 44.35 per cent to 441.093 million units, valued at N15.496 billion, and exchanged in 38,902 deals. Transactions in the shares of AIICO Insurance topped the activity chart with 58.326 million shares valued at N248.351 million. Transnational Express followed with 36.049 million shares worth N83.275 million, while FCMB Group traded 30.393 million shares valued at N353.232 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 26.067 million shares valued at N975.375 million, while Fidelity Bank transacted 19.711 million shares worth N440.382 million.

On market outlook, United Capital Plc said, “the Nigerian equities market is expected to remain sensitive to interest-rate expectations, and investor positioning this week. Moderating inflation and potential fixed income yield adjustments could support renewed interest in equities.