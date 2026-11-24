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Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has restated its opposition to unwarranted retrospective application of the 2025 Nigeria Tax Laws.

The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this in his goodwill message at the 2026 National Annual Workshop and Awards of the Commerce and Industry Correspondent Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Lagos.

Ajayi-Kadir also bemoaned the failure of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to honour outstanding foreign exchange forward obligations as a matter of serious concern.

He said: “MAN supports reforms that modernise tax administration, improve revenue mobilisation and strengthen fiscal sustainability. However, successful implementation requires transparency, consistency and predictability.

“We therefore reiterate our opposition to the unwarranted retrospective application of the 2025 Nigeria Tax Laws. Implementation must respect established legal principles and applicable transitional provisions. Tax reform should encourage enterprise, compliance and investment—not create fresh uncertainty or impose unintended burdens on businesses.”

He stated that MAN was actively involved in the formulation of the new tax laws and made contributions to ensure that the reforms would deliver meaningful benefits to the productive sector.

“Our guiding principle is that the seed must be protected while the fruit is taxed. In practical terms, tax policy should preserve the capital and productive capacity that generate income and sustainable government revenue,” he said.

Commenting on the outstanding foreign exchange forward obligations, Ajayi-Kadir said that “the failure to honour valid contractual obligations has had significant financial consequences for affected manufacturers and undermines confidence in the sanctity of contracts.

“We urge that this matter be urgently resolved, as policy credibility and investor confidence are inseparable.”

Speaking during the workshop, the Group Chairman, FAE Limited, Ms. Layo Bakare Okeowo, said that additional tax obligations, without corresponding improvements in the operating environment, could further weaken local manufacturing.

Okeowo, who is also vice president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), appealed to the government to ensure that tax reforms encourage production rather than discourage it as we approach 2027.

She added, “Let us remember that manufacturers are not merely taxpayers. We are investors, employers, wealth creators and partners in national development. Our position is simple: tax production wisely, encourage investment, protect local industries and make manufacturing profitable in Nigeria. We must not tax the life out of the industries expected to drive our economic growth.”

According to her, “Nigeria cannot import its way to prosperity. We must produce, manufacture, innovate and export. The fate of Nigerian manufacturing must be a national priority.”

She emphasised the need to understand that a thriving manufacturing sector is in the interest of government, investors and the Nigerian people.

“We cannot build a strong economy by weakening the businesses responsible for producing its wealth,” she said.