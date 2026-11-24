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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Retail prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, remained above indicative levels in October, despite domestic sources accounting for more than 92 per cent of the country’s total supply, fresh information from the industry regulator has shown.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) put the highest observed retail price at N1,600 per kilogramme in Bauchi State, while the lowest was N1,208 in Lagos, exceeding the indicative prices under the regulator’s pricing framework.

In Bauchi and Sokoto, even the minimum observed retail prices were above their respective indicative levels. In Kano, the indicative price was N1,408.11 per kilogramme, while actual retail prices ranged from N1,406 to N1,570. In Abuja, the indicative price stood at N1,362.76, against retail prices of between N1,210 and N1,380.

According to the factsheet, the elevated prices persisted despite an increase in average daily LPG receipts to 5,187 tonnes in October, 11 per cent higher than the approximately 4,700 tonnes recorded in September.

Of this number, domestic sources supplied 4,797 tonnes daily, representing about 92.5 per cent of total receipts, while imports accounted for the remaining 390 tonnes, or 7.5 per cent. Domestic supply increased by 7 per cent month-on-month during the period under consideration.

However, the improvement in supply did not translate into stronger inventory levels. LPG stock cover declined by 7 per cent from 15.9 days in September to 14.8 days in October, leaving the country 15.2 days short of the regulator’s 30-day stock sufficiency benchmark.

Similarly, consumption averaged approximately 5,000 tonnes daily during the month, against the regulator’s demand benchmark of 3,900 tonnes. This meant actual consumption was 28.2 per cent above the estimated requirement, putting pressure on available supply and inventories.

A breakdown of receipts showed that other gas processing plants supplied the largest share, at 1,691 tonnes daily, representing 32.6 per cent of the total. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) and Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), through vessels, supplied 1,601 tonnes, or 30.9 per cent, while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals contributed 1,505 tonnes, representing 29 per cent.

The data showed that supply from Dangote Refinery rose by 115 per cent compared with September, while deliveries from other processing plants increased by 38 per cent. In contrast, supplies from NLNG and SEPNU through vessels fell by 37 per cent.

The figures indicated that local refineries and gas processing facilities now account for the overwhelming share of LPG entering the domestic market. Yet the decline in stock cover and the persistence of retail prices above indicative levels point to continuing pressure in the market.

Beyond cooking gas, the factsheet showed that Nigeria’s 47 gas processing plants operated at an average utilisation rate of 51.9 per cent in October, despite having a combined installed capacity of 16.187 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). Average processed volumes stood at 8.401 Bcf/d.

In the same vein, utilisation varied considerably among major facilities. Gbaran Ubie recorded 90.64 per cent, Soku 89.67 per cent, Escravos 83.53 per cent and NLNG’s existing six trains 81.09 per cent. However, the Obiafu-Obrikom Associated Gas (AG) plant operated at 25.69 per cent, while Utorogu NAG1 and NAG2 recorded 29.41 per cent. Obite operated at 48.19 per cent.

In all, average daily natural gas supply increased by 3 per cent to 4.951 Bcf/d in October, from 4.822 Bcf/d in September. Domestic supply accounted for 2.113 Bcf/d, or 41.3 per cent, while 2.838 Bcf/d, representing 58.7 per cent, went to NLNG.

Despite a recent decline in nationwide power supply, gas-to-power plants rose by 10 per cent to 0.571 Bcf/d, while deliveries to gas-based industries increased by 6 per cent to 0.569 Bcf/d. Supply to commercial users, however, declined by 4 per cent to 0.627 Bcf/d, while volumes supplied to Escravos Gas-to-Liquids fell by 2 per cent to 0.273 Bcf/d.

Also, Nigeria’s LNG exports increased by 7 per cent to 52,721 metric tonnes daily, while pipeline exports through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) rose by 11 per cent to 0.149 Bcf/d.

On infrastructure, the NMDPRA reported that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project was 84.27 per cent complete as of October, while the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben pipeline reached 100 per cent completion, up from 96 per cent in September.

Besides, the Odidi-Warri Expansion Pipeline was 79.58 per cent complete, while the Escravos-Odidi Pipeline stood at 34.75 per cent. The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System Midline Compressor Project reached 97.18 per cent completion.