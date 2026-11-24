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Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has commissioned a new 2x60MVA transmission substation in Biliri, Gombe State, as well as a 300MVA and 100MVA power transformers at the Gombe transmission substation.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the 120MVA substation in Billiri, Gombe state, will strengthen the economic foundation of host communities, stimulate businesses, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Tegbe said the project was designed to address longstanding electricity infrastructure challenges constraining the productive potential of Billiri, Numan and adjoining communities, stressing that reliable electricity was critical to unlocking their economic opportunities.

He described the investment as part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to strengthening critical transmission infrastructure and ensuring that no community was denied opportunities for economic prosperity because of inadequate electricity supply.

According to him, the Billiri facility has an installed capacity of 120MVA, equivalent to about 96 megawatts, comprising two 60MVA transformers connected to the existing Gombe–Zabana–Yola transmission line. It is expected to strengthen supply within the Jos Electricity Distribution Company franchise area.

At the Gombe Transmission Substation, the government doubled transmission capacity from 300MVA to 600MVA in an upgrade expected to improve electricity supply to more than 70,000 additional households in Gombe and neighbouring parts of the North-east.

Tegbe said the upgrade would accommodate growing demand, with benefits extending to other parts of the North-east, including Yobe State.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, said demand in Gombe and areas supplied by the station had outgrown its previous configuration.

Abdulaziz said the project involved installing the 300MVA transformer and replacing the 30MVA unit with a 100MVA transformer. TCN awarded the project in June 2021, and it was completed in June 2026.