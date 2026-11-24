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Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Effiong Okon, has called on African energy operators to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, strengthen asset performance and make faster, better-informed decisions.

He made the call while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Digitalisation and AI in Energy West Africa conference in Lagos, where he highlighted the growing interdependence between energy and artificial intelligence.

A statement by the company stressed that Okon noted that the expansion of AI is increasing demand for reliable energy while creating opportunities for oil and gas companies to improve exploration, development and production.

The Seplat CEO explained that the growth of data centres and other digital infrastructure presents significant opportunities for Nigeria’s natural gas industry, given the country’s substantial gas resources.

He also highlighted how AI can help energy operators improve reservoir understanding, anticipate equipment failures, strengthen production surveillance and reduce uncertainty in operational decisions.

“The relationship between energy and AI is a two-way relationship. There is no AI without energy, and as data centres and other digital infrastructure expand, the demand for reliable power will continue to grow.

“ At the same time, AI gives the energy industry an opportunity to find more, decide faster and deliver sooner. For Nigeria, our gas resources will be important to powering that digital future,” he said.