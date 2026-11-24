Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

As artificial intelligence reshapes the world, Africa faces a defining opportunity to harness its potential to tackle longstanding development challenges in healthcare, education and agriculture. But ensuring that the technology serves the continent’s diverse needs, rather than deepening existing inequalities, requires deliberate investment and homegrown solutions. This was the conversation at the first-ever Goalkeepers gathering in Dakar, Senegal, where the Gates Foundation brought together innovators, policymakers and development leaders to explore how AI can work for Africa. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For Africa, the growing influence of artificial intelligence presents both an opportunity and a challenge. While the technology is changing how societies access information, deliver healthcare, educate children and produce food, there are concerns that countries and communities with limited resources could be left behind in a revolution largely driven by wealthier economies.

Yet, beyond the global conversation about the future of artificial intelligence lies a more immediate question for Africa: how can the continent make the technology work for its people, particularly those whose everyday challenges have remained largely unresolved?

This was the central issue explored at the first-ever Goalkeepers gathering organised by the Gates Foundation in Dakar, Senegal, on October 29, 2026.

Coming on the heels of its annual Goalkeepers event in New York in September, the Dakar edition provided an opportunity to bring Africa’s development realities into the conversation about artificial intelligence and the choices that will determine who benefits from its advancement.

Held at the Museum of Black Civilisations, the gathering, themed “Make This Matter: AI, Equity, and the Choice We Can’t Delay,” brought together African innovators, policymakers, development partners, young entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to demonstrate how AI could help address challenges in healthcare, education and agriculture.

More than a discussion about the possibilities of a new technology, the event highlighted the importance of developing solutions around local needs, languages and circumstances. It also brought into focus the danger of allowing the benefits of AI to become concentrated among countries and populations that already enjoy better access to technology and investment.

Making Healthcare More Accessible

One of the strongest illustrations of AI’s potential came from Vyonne Njeri, a clinical officer at Kenya’s Penda Health, whose experience demonstrated how technology could support healthcare professionals in making critical decisions.

She recounted treating a four-month-old baby who presented with fever and a runny nose. During the consultation, AI Consult, an artificial intelligence tool integrated into the facility’s digital patient records, flagged elevated respiratory and heart rates.

The alert prompted further examination and a referral for screening, which revealed that the child had a congenital heart defect.

For Njeri, the experience demonstrated how AI could serve as an additional support system for healthcare workers, particularly in environments where medical professionals are often required to attend to several patients with limited resources.

She cautioned, however, against allowing the technology to replace clinical judgement noting that AI is not perfect, which is why it must never take over clinical judgement.

To this end, she emphasised on the need to still have trained healthcare workers, accessible clinics and people who trust them to take care of them.

” I am the primary healthcare provider at the frontline, but AI has my back, and this support helps me focus on what is most important — the people,” she posited, thus offering a practical perspective on how AI could strengthen African healthcare systems, not by replacing medical personnel but by helping them identify potential oversights, improve diagnosis and make more informed decisions.

For countries still struggling with shortages of healthcare professionals and unequal access to medical services, such applications could make a significant difference.

Why Africa Must Build AI Around Its Languages

The question of inclusion also featured prominently in the contribution of Mamadou Ly, Executive Director of Associates in Research and Education for Development (ARED).

He drew attention to the difficulties faced by children in Senegal who grow up speaking indigenous languages but encounter French as the language of instruction when they begin formal education.

For many of these children, the language barrier creates an immediate disadvantage, affecting their ability to understand lessons, participate in class and develop confidence in learning.

Ly shared how ARED piloted an initiative that introduced children to education through Wolof, a language spoken by approximately 80 per cent of Senegalese.

The results from the pilot demonstrated the potential of mother-tongue instruction to improve learning, subsequently informing the Ministry of Education’s adoption of the approach as part of its bilingual education strategy.

However, with Senegal having about 25 local languages, including Wolof, Pulaar and Safi, the challenge is how to extend such interventions through artificial intelligence.

“The languages that are going to help children succeed in their education are not present in the AI systems. If we want to have AI that is inclusive, we need to create it through our language, our history, and our local context,” Ly said.

His contribution raised an important consideration for Africa’s participation in the AI revolution. If the technology is to serve the continent effectively, it must recognise the languages, histories and cultural contexts of its people.

Otherwise, millions of Africans could remain excluded from opportunities that AI is expected to create.

African Innovators Bringing Solutions to the Table

Beyond the conversations, Goalkeepers Dakar provided a platform for young African entrepreneurs to demonstrate that the continent is already developing practical responses to some of its development challenges.

A major highlight was a Dragon’s Den-style competition in which three initiatives, Mosaan Health, MBOSS and Makeda, presented their innovations before an audience and a panel of judges that included Fatma Samoura, former FIFA Secretary General.

Mosaan Health showcased its AI-powered microscopy technology designed to support faster and more accessible disease diagnosis.

MBOSS presented smart irrigation technology aimed at helping farmers conserve water and improve agricultural productivity, while Makeda, a Senegalese reading application, demonstrated how children could learn French through their mother tongues, including Wolof, Sérère and Pulaar.

Mosaan Health emerged as the winner of the competition because its innovation stood out for its application of artificial intelligence to a practical healthcare need: making disease diagnosis faster and more accessible. The achievement also underscored the potential of homegrown African technologies to contribute to solving challenges in essential sectors.

However, the three initiatives collectively illustrated the breadth of opportunities available to African innovators- from improving healthcare delivery to strengthening food production and addressing educational inequalities, their solutions showed how technology could be adapted to the realities of different communities.

Hosted by Senegalese actress and filmmaker Fatou Jupiter Touré, the evening also celebrated African culture through performances by Amira Abed, Elzo Jamdong, Jazelle Touré, Obree Daman, Orchestra Baobab and Samira Fall. Legendary Senegalese musician and Grammy Award winner Youssou N’Dour also performed, bringing a cultural dimension to the gathering.

Ultimately, Goalkeepers Dakar demonstrated that Africa’s place in the AI revolution should not be limited to adopting technologies developed elsewhere. The continent has its own innovators, knowledge systems and development priorities, all of which must inform how the technology evolves.

The experiences shared by Njeri and Ly, alongside the innovations showcased by Mosaan Health, MBOSS and Makeda, brought that argument into practical focus.

For Africa, the real promise of artificial intelligence lies in whether it can help a child learn without language becoming a barrier, enable a healthcare worker to identify a potentially life-threatening condition and give a farmer better tools to manage scarce resources.

Making that promise a reality will require deliberate investment, collaboration and a commitment to equity. As the discussions in Dakar reinforced, the future of AI is being shaped now, and Africa must have a voice in determining how it benefits from it.