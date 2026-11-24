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Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for wider access to single-digit mortgage financing for young Nigerians, saying affordable long-term housing finance remains critical to enabling young professionals and growing families to own homes in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the commissioning of the 165-unit Treasure Estate, a mixed-income residential development delivered through a joint venture between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and AKF Properties Limited.

The estate, located on approximately 28,674 square metres of land covered by a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government in favour of LSDPC, was developed under a joint venture agreement executed by the two organisations in 2023.

The governor said the development was particularly significant because it was designed not only for high-income earners but also for young residents seeking their first homes and families progressing on the property ladder.

According to him, the housing crisis in Lagos cannot be addressed solely through the construction of luxury properties, stressing the need for developments that offer different categories of homes capable of accommodating residents at different stages of their lives.

“This is an estate that is not high end. It has one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom. So, as a young person, you can afford a one-bedroom flat, you can do a two-bedroom as a young family, three-bedroom flat, three-bedroom terrace,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged prospective homeowners to explore available mortgage schemes, particularly where they could demonstrate the capacity to make long-term repayments.

The governor said government would continue to combine public and private financing to expand access to decent housing, adding that the state remained committed to resolving infrastructure challenges around the estate, including external road access and drainage.

He also appealed to the new homeowners and residents of neighbouring communities to promote peaceful coexistence and build a community around the development.

Rising construction costs threaten affordability

The commissioning came against the backdrop of steep increases in the cost of building materials, which, according to the Chief Executive Officer of AKF Properties Limited, Ayodeji Kolawole Fadoju, significantly increased the cost of delivering the project.

Fadoju disclosed that the price of a 50kg bag of cement rose from about N5,000 when construction commenced around 2024–2025 to more than N12,000 by the time the project was completed.

He said the sharp increase in cement prices, alongside rising costs of other building materials, placed considerable pressure on the project but that collaboration between AKF Properties and LSDPC ensured that the estate was delivered to specification.

The developer, however, said the challenge of housing affordability went beyond the price of the physical structure, stressing that access to appropriate mortgage financing was crucial to expanding homeownership.

Fadoju said mortgage products and financing schemes offered through Family Homes could provide financing at rates below 10 per cent, but many prospective homeowners were still unaware of such opportunities.

“Gone are the days where you need to pay 100 per cent for your houses,” he said, urging Nigerians, including organised labour, to explore single-digit mortgage opportunities where they met the necessary documentation and repayment requirements.

The call is particularly relevant to Lagos, where the combination of high land values, rising construction costs, inflation and expensive housing finance has continued to put homeownership beyond the reach of many young workers.

165 homes across different income categories

The Treasure Estate comprises 165 residential units spread across different housing configurations.

They include 16 three-bedroom terrace houses with boys’ quarters, 53 two-bedroom terrace houses with boys’ quarters, 72 two-bedroom flats and 24 one-bedroom flats.

The development is also equipped with infrastructure and recreational facilities designed to provide residents with a managed residential environment.

According to the project details, the estate has an interlocking paved road network, perimeter fencing, centralised sewage and water supply systems, water treatment facilities and storm-water drainage infrastructure.

It is also designed to have 24-hour electricity supply supported by public and private power systems, with an underground electricity reticulation network.

Other facilities include landscaped green areas, a playground, swimming pool and fitness centre.

The estate also has a mini-estate shopping mall, a gatehouse with a facilities management office and a security network with CCTV coverage across the development.

Sanwo-Olu: Campaign season won’t halt governance

Speaking at the commissioning, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the prolonged land-related challenges that had affected the property before its eventual delivery.

He said the government was commissioning two housing estates in the area and assured Lagos residents that the political campaign season would not derail ongoing government projects.

“We know we are in a season, but the campaigning season we have must not stop the work that we do,” the governor said.

He stressed that project delivery remained a central component of the mandate given to his administration and that government would continue to commission completed projects.

LSDPC eyes more housing projects

The Managing Director of LSDPC, Ayodeji Joseph, described Treasure Estate as an example of how public land assets could be combined with private-sector expertise to deliver housing and create economic value.

He said the project demonstrated the corporation’s commitment to deploying its land assets in partnership with credible private developers to increase housing supply in Lagos.

Joseph noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly, represented at the ceremony by its Deputy Leader, Honourable Oyinlomo Danmole, the Commissioner for Housing, members of the State Executive Council, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders had continued to support the corporation’s housing mandate.

He disclosed that Dogo Court in Apapa had also been completed and was awaiting formal commissioning by the governor.

According to him, four additional housing estates are scheduled for commissioning between January and June 2027.

The LSDPC boss said the growing pipeline of projects underscored the state government’s intention to increase housing supply through partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Road infrastructure

Fadoju also expressed appreciation to the governor, LSDPC management and staff, former officials of the corporation, the joint venture team and the host community for their contributions to the delivery of the estate.

He specifically acknowledged former LSDPC officials, including Alabi Sobowale, Lawal and Engineer Funsho, as well as Dr Adeyemi and other members of the joint venture team.

He also thanked the host community and the Kabiyesi for accommodating the development.

On the access road, he said discussions were ongoing with the government to complete the road construction in the coming months, a development expected to improve accessibility to the estate and adjoining communities.

The commissioning of Treasure Estate, therefore, comes at a time when Lagos faces a widening gap between housing demand and the purchasing power of residents, particularly young workers.

For the state government’s housing strategy to translate into broader homeownership, stakeholders at the event emphasised that increased housing supply would need to be matched by affordable and accessible mortgage financing.

The push for single-digit mortgages could consequently become as important as the construction of new housing estates, as young Lagos residents increasingly require financing structures that allow them to acquire homes without the burden of making full cash payments upfront.