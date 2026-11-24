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Bennett Oghifo

The evolving demands of businesses and professionals are reshaping Nigeria’s commercial real estate market, with developers and operators increasingly being challenged to provide environments that go beyond office space, infrastructure and physical amenities to promote employee well-being, networking and stronger business communities.

The shift is reflected in the emerging concept of mixed-use business destinations where the value of commercial property is measured not only by location, accessibility, architectural quality and facilities, but also by the quality of experience and relationships the environment creates for the people who work and live there.

At the World Trade Centre (WTC) Abuja, the approach is being expressed through its “Live, Play, Work” philosophy, which seeks to integrate business, recreation, wellness and social interaction into the experience of occupants of the office and residential two-tower complex.

The philosophy recently found expression in the maiden Chairman’s Cup Tournament, featuring lawn tennis and table tennis competitions designed to bring tenants and occupants together outside their conventional office engagements.

Beyond the sporting contest, the initiative is being positioned as part of a broader commercial real estate strategy aimed at promoting workplace wellness, strengthening professional relationships and building a more connected community within the development.

Speaking on the initiative, the Vice-President of WTC Abuja, Ahmed Adelaja Karim, said the objective was to create an environment where businesses and professionals could engage beyond their daily commercial activities.

According to him, WTC Abuja has attracted occupants who value not only the business environment but also opportunities to develop friendships, improve their welfare and establish relationships with other members of the community.

He said the Chairman’s Cup was therefore conceived as more than a sporting competition, providing a common platform for people from different organisations to interact, compete healthily and discover shared interests.

The development points to a broader shift in the commercial property market, where the quality of a workplace is increasingly being considered alongside the quality of life and interaction it enables.

For businesses, securing office accommodation is no longer necessarily limited to square metres, parking, power, security and connectivity. Increasingly, employers and professionals are looking for environments that can support employee engagement, networking, recreation and a healthier work-life balance.

This is particularly significant in Nigeria, where professional relationships are often built through trust, familiarity and sustained interaction. Commercial developments capable of creating spaces for such interactions could therefore offer occupants a value proposition beyond the conventional landlord-tenant relationship.

The Chairman’s Cup also highlights the role of recreation in supporting workplace productivity.

Representing the Managing Director of Nigeria Agip Exploration, Maurizio Pinna, at the launch, Roberto Pozzi noted that recreational activities could provide professionals with a healthy break from demanding responsibilities, helping them manage stress and regain the mental alertness required for effective decision-making.

His observation underscores a growing recognition that the people who drive businesses are as important to the success of a commercial destination as the physical infrastructure that houses them.

For developers and operators, the implication is that commercial real estate could increasingly have to respond to the wider needs of occupants rather than focusing exclusively on the provision of office space.

However, this does not mean that recreational facilities or social programmes can substitute for the fundamentals of commercial property.

Location, infrastructure, accessibility, security, quality construction, reliable services and appropriate facilities remain critical determinants of property value. Rather, amenities and community-building initiatives complement these fundamentals by creating an environment where occupants can derive greater value from their surroundings.

At WTC Abuja, the strategy is expected to expand beyond the inaugural tennis and table tennis competitions.

The Centre is considering the introduction of five-a-side football and the development of two padel courts, potentially widening participation and providing additional recreational options for members of the WTC Abuja community.

The planned expansion reinforces the Centre’s ambition to make its business environment more engaging while creating more opportunities for interaction among occupants.

The Chairman’s Cup, named in honour of the Chairman of Churchgate Group in recognition of his leadership and vision in developing commercial, residential and warehousing infrastructure in Nigeria, also reflects the group’s broader approach to property development.

The underlying proposition is that the value of a commercial development should not end at the physical structure.

A modern business destination must increasingly create conditions in which people can work efficiently, interact meaningfully, maintain their well-being and build relationships that can ultimately contribute to business growth.

This is the thinking behind WTC Abuja’s “Live, Play, Work” philosophy.

By integrating business accommodation with residential facilities, recreation and community-building initiatives, the Centre is seeking to demonstrate how commercial real estate can evolve from being simply a place where businesses operate into an environment where businesses and the people behind them can connect and grow.

For Nigeria’s property market, the development could signal a wider conversation about what constitutes value in commercial real estate.

As competition among business destinations intensifies and companies become more conscious of employee experience and welfare, developers may increasingly have to compete not only on buildings and facilities, but on the communities and experiences they create around them.

In that emerging market, the most successful commercial destinations may ultimately be those capable of answering a broader question: not simply where should businesses work, but what kind of environment will enable their people and businesses to thrive?