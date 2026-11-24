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Fadekemi Ajakaiye

As wealth preservation and succession planning continue to command greater attention among business owners and high-net-worth individuals, leading Lagos-based law firm Bola Ajibola & Co. has unveiled plans for the 2026 edition of the BAC Forum, a gathering designed to address some of the most pressing issues surrounding wealth protection and estate planning.

The forum is expected to bring together an influential mix of business leaders, wealth custodians, investors and professionals from the legal, financial, taxation and global asset management sectors for a day of high-level discussions on safeguarding wealth and securing long-term legacies.

Scheduled for 2 December 2026, the event will focus on strategies for wealth preservation, asset protection, estate planning and business continuity, offering participants expert insights into navigating the increasingly complex landscape of personal and corporate wealth management.

Participants will also explore a broad range of subjects shaping modern wealth creation and preservation, including asset management, real estate investments, wills and trusts, foreign assets, taxation, insurance, business leadership, as well as global citizenship and residency opportunities.

Beyond providing professional guidance, the BAC Forum is expected to serve as a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among key stakeholders committed to protecting assets, ensuring smooth succession and building sustainable generational wealth.

The invitation-only event will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, commencing at 10:00 a.m.