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The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned seven persons before a federal high court in Birnin Kebbi over alleged involvement in terrorism, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

The defendants were brought before Emmanuel Gakko, presiding judge, in three separate cases filed by the DSS in Kebbi state.

In the first case, marked FHC/KB/CR/58/2026, five defendants — Garba Safiyanu, Lawali Adamu, Abubakar Murtala, Kabiru Sani and Salah Muhammad — are standing trial on three counts bordering on conspiracy, providing support to a terrorist group and withholding information about terrorist activities.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants bought and sold cattle rustled by members of the Islamic State in Sahel Province (ISSP), also known as Lakurawa, operating in parts of Argungu and Augie LGAs of Kebbi.

It said the alleged activities amounted to providing material support to the group and concealing information about its operations.

The offences were allegedly committed on May 20, 2026, in Argungu LGA.

In the second case, FHC/KB/CR/59/2026, Bello Abdullahi, also known as Riskuwa, was charged with concealing information about terrorism, supporting terrorists and aiding their activities.

According to the prosecution, Abdullahi allegedly withheld information about the activities of a suspected terrorist leader identified as Abdullahi, said to be his cousin, and members of his gang after an attack on Cikanwa village in Danko-Wasagu LGA.

He was also accused of communicating with the suspected leader by telephone and providing information about the gang’s activities.

The prosecution further alleged that their conversations included discussions about the killing of Nadajo Bakumi during an earlier attack on the community.

Abdullahi was also accused of expressing willingness to contact relatives of other victims abducted by the gang to negotiate ransom payments.

The alleged offences occurred on January 4, 2026, in Maga town, Danko-Wasagu LGA.

The third case involved Kyale Ayuba, popularly known as Jikan Dole, who was charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecution alleged that Ayuba was found with a locally made revolver pistol, a magazine and five rounds of live 9mm ammunition, contrary to section 27(1)(a) of the Firearms Act.

Abdullahi Shehu, director of legal services at the DSS, prosecuted the cases on behalf of the federal government.

Hamza Nagari represented four of the defendants in the first case, while Sadiq Shehu appeared for the fifth defendant. S. M. Danyaro represented Bello Abdullahi in the second case.

All seven defendants pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them.

Gakko adjourned the three cases to December 3, 2026, for hearing.