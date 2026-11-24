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The former Sports Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Joseph Yemi-Ojo, who died on November 6, 2026, at the age of 67 in Baltimore, Maryland, will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Nigeria Sports Journalists in Diaspora, NSJID, and signed by its Secretary General, Wasiu Deji Sodeinde.

According to the statement, the burial arrangements will begin with a Service of Songs and Celebration of Life on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 6:00pm at Gethsemane Sanctuary, Baltimore, 8701 Winands Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133, under the leadership of Lead Pastor Felix Adenusi.

Viewing of the remains will hold on Friday, December 4, 2026, between 5:00pm and 8:00pm at Wylie Funeral Homes PA, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland.

The funeral and burial will thereafter take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at King Memorial Park, 8710 Dogwood Road, Baltimore County, MD 21245.

Yemi-Ojo was a veteran sports journalist who covered many international sporting events including World Cups during his illustrious career.

He started his career as a sports reporter in Nigeria in 1978 at the Federal Government-owned newspaper, New Nigerian.

He later worked for Punch Newspapers and Concord Newspapers, and rose to become the Deputy Editor of Sporting Champions.

He was also the Sports Editor of the Nigerian Tribune Newspapers before relocating to the United States in 1999.

Yemi-Ojo is survived by his children, wife, brothers and aged mother.