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All stakeholders must do more to contain the menace

While human trafficking is thriving among some desperate persons who have come to regard it as a business, it is shameful that Nigeria is still regarded not only as a transit route for this illegal trade but also a source as well as a destination. That the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has recorded 1,508 cases of human trafficking and related offences in one year indicates the depth of the challenge. According to the NAPTIP Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, no fewer than 1,434 arrests were made with 2,700 victims retrieved and rehabilitated with the period. About 65 cases were initiated in court, involving 85 persons, and 74 cases resulted in the conviction of 97 persons.

We must commend NAPTIP for their efforts against the technology-facilitated trafficking, deceptive online recruitment, and other emerging forms of exploitation. But it is nonetheless unconscionable that children and young adults, especially of the womenfolk, are increasingly becoming merchandise in Nigeria. The trade is thriving because most of the people involved wield influence with which they circumvent the law. In what is clearly an organised crime, human traffickers move their victims from country to country until they reach their destination. In the process, many die even as the survivors are subjected to all forms of indignity, in the bid to repay the heavy debts owed to their “benefactors” by way of travel expenses.

As established over the years, victims of human trafficking and illegal migration often go through physical and psychological trauma as they must always be at the beck and call of organised patrons. The sheer magnitude and sophistication of human trafficking indicate that for any meaningful breakthrough in the efforts to arrest it, collaborative attempts must be made by governments, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and the media. Critical stakeholders can no longer continue to watch from the sidelines while unscrupulous people classify fellow human beings as commodities and benefit from their ignorance, desperation and, sometimes, greed.

At the root of human trafficking in Nigeria is endemic poverty which has been a veritable tool in the hands of traffickers to lure their victims into illicit jobs with promises of improved living. Several of our citizens who have returned home through the instrumentality of the International Office of Migration (IOM) have narrated how frustration forced them into the journey. We therefore challenge government, at all levels, to address the prevalent poverty ravaging the land and offer meaningful hope of livelihood to frustrated young Nigerian men and women who are often victims of trafficking. We also task NAPTIP to engage critical stallholders to help in massive enlightenment campaigns, particularly in the rural areas of the country where this scourge is now prevalent. Some unscrupulous Nigerians now recruit young boys and girls from rural communities with the promise of securing them good jobs in the cities. Many of those people end up being trafficked out of the country. Therefore, a demonstration of political will to diligently prosecute offenders would serve as deterrent to those engaged in the nefarious trade, irrespective of their social status. That has been demonstrated in many countries where prominent people have been convicted for such crimes. We also call for collaborative efforts by the relevant local agencies, state government and the international partners if we are to successfully tackle this most heinous menace.

While we commend NAPTIP for their efforts, other critical stakeholders must join in casting away the complacency that has emboldened the perpetrators of this criminal enterprise who exploit the most vulnerable of our society for illicit gains.