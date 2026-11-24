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The objective of state policing must be security without oppression, and decentralisation without tyranny, writes

PAT ONUKWULI

Nigeria stands at the threshold of a consequential constitutional transformation. The National Assembly’s passage of the State Police Bill, endorsed by all 36 State Houses of Assembly, signals a departure from decades of centralised policing. Conceived in response to the grim realities of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence, the reform promises to bring security closer to the people. Yet beneath this laudable ambition lies a troubling contradiction: will decentralising policing decentralise security, or merely decentralise the instruments of coercion?

The argument for state police is compelling. Nigeria’s vast geography, diverse communities and increasingly complex security challenges have exposed the limitations of policing a federation of over 200 million people predominantly from Abuja. Officers familiar with local languages, terrain and social dynamics possess advantages that distant command structures cannot easily replicate. Security, after all, is most effective when intelligence travels faster than insecurity.

The proposed constitutional framework recognises this reality without abolishing federal policing. Section 214 envisages complementary Federal and State Police Services, with the former retaining responsibility for federal crimes, terrorism, interstate security and national interests. Importantly, State Police Services cannot commence operations without meeting prescribed national standards. Thus, decentralisation is intended to complement, rather than displace, federal authority.

Herein lies the catch. Nigeria’s governors, frequently described as the chief security officers of their states, have long complained of responsibility without corresponding operational authority. State policing promises to correct that imbalance. Yet authority without restraint can transform today’s protector into tomorrow’s persecutor. The same institution established to apprehend kidnappers could conceivably intimidate political opponents, suppress dissent, manipulate elections or enforce questionable land acquisitions.

Greek mythology offers an instructive parallel in Talos, the bronze giant entrusted with protecting Crete. Patrolling its shores against intruders, his formidable protective powers could also become instruments of destruction against perceived enemies. Yet his vulnerability lay not in any lack of strength but in the fragility of the mechanism controlling him. Nigeria’s emerging state police must avoid becoming modern-day Taloses: powerful enough to confront criminals yet insufficiently restrained from turning against the very citizens they were established to protect.

Significantly, the Bill anticipates these dangers. Section 215(8) prohibits unlawful or partisan policing directives, while subsection (9) permits police commanders to challenge questionable instructions. Subsection (11) further protects State Police Commanders against arbitrary removal through requirements for due process, a recommendation from the National Police Council, and legislative approval. These provisions acknowledge that executive authority must remain subordinate to constitutional restraint.

Nevertheless, safeguards on paper do not necessarily translate into safeguards in practice. State Police Service Commissions must be genuinely independent, ensuring that recruitment, promotion and discipline reflect professionalism rather than political loyalty. Section 204(1A), as proposed, protects their procedural autonomy from gubernatorial control, while Section 216 establishes national minimum standards for training, conduct, use of force and accountability. Their effectiveness, however, will depend on institutional integrity and enforceable oversight.

Equally important is the relationship between federal and state police. Jurisdictions must be clearly delineated, intelligence shared, and operations coordinated to avoid competing commands. Section 214(10) permits exceptional federal intervention where state policing collapses or becomes an instrument of systematic rights violations or political intimidation. Such intervention must remain proportionate, temporary and subject to judicial review, lest federal oversight become another instrument of political interference.

Funding presents another formidable challenge. Policing is a continuous public obligation, not a ceremonial project inaugurated with fanfare. Remuneration, training, communications, forensic facilities and operational mobility demand sustainable financing. In states already struggling with recurrent expenditure, inadequately funded police formations risk becoming vulnerable to corruption, patronage and predatory enforcement. An officer uncertain of tomorrow’s salary may struggle to resist today’s inducement.

Ultimately, genuine federalism requires more than relocating uniforms and command headquarters. It demands institutional independence, fiscal responsibility, legislative scrutiny and respect for fundamental rights. Without these foundations, Nigeria risks exchanging the inefficiencies of centralised policing for the excesses of localised repression.

Above all, success must be measured against tangible outcomes: fewer kidnappings, safer highways, protected communities, improved emergency responses, credible investigations and restored public confidence. The number of state police commands inaugurated, officers recruited or vehicles commissioned cannot substitute for these results.

The passage of the Bill and presidential assent would therefore mark the beginning, not the accomplishment, of reform. Nigeria does not merely need more police; it needs better policing. The objective must be security without oppression, authority without arbitrariness, and decentralisation without tyranny. The primary question is not whether governors should have police, but whether citizens will be protected from both criminals and the possible excesses of those empowered to police them.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst, patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk