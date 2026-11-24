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Amusa Kelani on Sunday won the Ikeja Golf Club Championship title for the third time. He retained the Green Jacket as well as the trophy after posting 222 gross over three days.

The champion who won his maiden title in 2023 was again the best player last year before consolidating with this 2026 title.

Jimoh Ogundare who posted 233 gross finished as runners up while Tallahassee Fawze Akar with 235 gross was the second runners up in the prestigious Ikeja Golf Club championship.

Speaking shortly after he was presented with his trophy and the Green Jacket, Kelani admitted that his route to the the championship was not easy.

“Those who were here last year can testify to the promise i made to play with a lower handicap to defend the title in 2026. Last year I won with +4 handicap but this year I played with +3 handicap over three days and still emerge champion. But it wasn’t easy. I must say there is element of luck in golf if your swings go right.”

He admitted that on the first day, Hole 2, he played double bogeys and the next hole another bogey. So in three holes, it was three bogeys already, meaning my dream may not become realizable. If l am going to win the tournament, I must be able to play below +6. I had to change my golf balls, sipped water to calm my nerves. Thereafter, I recovered from that moment on and finished with +2.”

Kelani thanked his fellow golfers who gave him the run for the title.

He thanked his fellow golfers, sponsors as well as the organizing committee of the 2026 edition for a great job done.

As a World Amateur Golf Association ranking tournament, the Ikeja Golf Club Championship guarantee Kelani the opportunity to compete and earn prizes around the world.

Captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Segun Odunuga, expressed his excitement at the feat of Kelani, winning the championship for the third time. He described the 2026 edition as a huge success. “2026 edition of the championship has been the best we’ve had so far. The greens are excellent. We had top players participate in this edition. Everyone put in their best. I’m also very proud of our winner, Amusa Kelani. I’m proud of the club, proud of our members and proud of the committee. This is the best tournament in this club and I’m so happy that it went well,” he gushed with excitement at the prize presentation ceremony.