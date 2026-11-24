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Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has pledged to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Mill, develop the Idah River Port and improve road infrastructure and water supply across Kogi State if elected president.

Atiku made the pledge while addressing supporters at his campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Tuesday.

He said his administration would ensure that no part of the state was left behind, outlining development projects for Kogi East, Central and West.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the proposed projects were aimed at improving living conditions, creating employment opportunities and expanding economic activities across the state.

Addressing residents of Kogi East, the former vice-president promised to improve roads and water supply, while developing the Idah River Port to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and boost businesses.

“To my brothers and sisters in Kogi East, I know what it means when a farmer cannot get produce to market because the road has failed, or when a family must struggle every day for clean water. We will improve your roads and water supply, and develop Idah River Port so that the region’s farmers and businesses can reach more customers,” he said.

For Kogi Central, Atiku pledged to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Mill, which he said would create opportunities for skilled workers and stimulate economic activities in surrounding communities.

“To the people of Kogi Central, Ajaokuta must finally become a working steel mill. I want its furnaces working, its gates open to skilled workers and its promise felt in the homes of the people who have waited so long. We will also support the roads and services that allow surrounding communities to benefit from that industry,” he said.

He also promised to complete the Kabba-Egbe road in Kogi West, saying the project would ease transportation and trade for communities along the route.

“To the people of Kogi West, the Kabba to Egbe road cannot remain an endless promise. We will complete it and make travel and trade easier for the communities along its route,” Atiku added.

The former vice-president further pledged to pursue the dredging of Baro Port and restore a targeted subsidy on fuel refined in Nigeria to reduce transportation and production costs.

He said the proposed interventions were part of efforts to make life more affordable for families and create opportunities for young people.

“Kogi’s strength lies in its people. I have seen your welcome today, and I will remember it. You deserve a government that turns your state’s potential into jobs, working infrastructure and a life your families can afford,” he said.