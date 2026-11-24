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The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has listed steps to make the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) a think tank as it transforms into the National School of Government (NSG).

Olaopa spoke on Tuesday in Badagry , Lagos State at the Public Hearing of the Bill to Transform ASCON into the NSG.

According to Olaopa,as a think-do-tank, the NSG should possess some core competencies in such a way that it would not only strategically blend academic and practical expertise in public administration and management, but also articulate academic research that interrogates the public/civil service in Nigeria and its administrative practices.

He said that the NSG would be required to mount executive education programmes to implement accelerated development schemes for high-potential staff including practical attainment cum apprenticeships for fast-stream cohorts in a leadership pipelining trail, and specialist upskilling to respond to new skills requirements created by technology and knowledge-driven changes in the public sector.

To him, the mandate of the NSG will be part of a broader internal capacity development for public service policy implementation capability readiness through rep-rofessionalisation and benchmarking schemes operated within the framework of a learning lab intended to mine and adapt good, smart and best practices for the Nigerian public administration community of practice and service including data analytics and usage, artificial intelligence, economics, digital transformation, leadership training, financial management, strategic policy formulation, project delivery, and more.

Olaopa said that in partnership with other agencies like the Bureau of Public Service Reform, Organization and Design, the NSG would play strategic roles in investigating, attending to and resolving serious bureaucratic and operational bottlenecks and red-tapes encountered by the government ministries.

“The fundamental mandate of the SoG—is therefore not the run-of-the-mill regular manpower development institute type and training support to the public service, it is transformative, rather than transactional, with a blend of executive education, seminars, policy dialogues, consulting, etc. to enable problem-based learning, simulation and learning lab, strategic methodological training, evidence-based case studies approach and executive coaching”, he said.

Consequently, according to him, the challenge that transitioning ASCON into the NSG faces transcends a name change or legal normalization, it is getting a broader institutional mandate to reincarnate as a premier center for strategic leadership development, governance innovation research and digital learning.

According to Olaopa, if the National School of Government Bill 2026 is passed into law and implemented as proposed, it will of course repeal the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Act and establish the National School of Government (NSG) as a national hub for executive leadership, policy execution, and public-sector capacity building.

“ASCON will thereby secure a broader institutional mandate: So that rather than functioning primarily as a traditional administrative and management training college, as it does at the moment, it will reincarnate in the NSG as a premier center for strategic leadership development, public policy delivery, governance innovation, research, and digital learning.

“The transition that ASCON will witness will however, in a manner of speaking, entail institutional reengineering, within the ambit of global best practice.

ASCON’s Establishment. In a change management sense, reengineering means that ASCON, rather than making small, incremental tweaks, will witness radical redesign and fundamental changes almost of a paradigmatic nature”, he said.