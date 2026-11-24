Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has awarded the Managing Director of Fadaella Foods Limited, Dr Peter N. Igboaka, a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Security Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Igboaka holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Peace and Reconciliation Studies from the Coventry University, UK and a Certificate in Global Leaders Programme from same University. His latest qualification (PhD) is in Security Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Igboaka is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria.

His research interests include international politics, peace and conflict studies, and conflict management. He has also published several scholarly works in local and international journals.

Outside academia, Igboaka is an entrepreneur and administrator. As Managing Director of Fadaella Foods Limited, he oversees the company’s operations in the production and importation of confectioneries.

The company’s activities include the production and importation of confectionery products, with its operations contributing to employment and activities within Nigeria’s food value chain.

Following the award, Igboaka is expected to continue his research and advocacy in security and conflict resolution alongside his responsibilities at Fadaella Foods Limited.